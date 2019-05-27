The St. Thomas More baseball team fell in the Class B state tournament quarterfinals Monday 3-0 to Madison in Sioux Falls.
Madison got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning when Evan Applewick scored on a single from Zach Whitlock.
An error by STM in the bottom of the second helped score the second Bulldog run, as Brock Minnaert crossed the plate.
The game stayed 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth when Braden Eimers scored on a single from Whitlock.
All day the Madison pitching staff shut down the Cavaliers, who had only three hits in the game.
Madison advanced to the semifinals and will face Dakota Valley, who topped West Central 5-0 with the win and STM's season ended with the loss.
Luke Julian named All-American for Colorado School of Mines
It's been a very successful outdoor track and field for former St. Thomas More standout Luke Julian, and it came to another successful end over the weekend at the NCAA Division II Track and Field championships.
The Colorado School of Mines distance runner earned all-american honors in the 1,500 meter run by finishing sixth in 3 minutes, 59.55 seconds. He also placed 13th in the 5,000.
Julian was only .10 seconds behind teammate Josh Evans for fifth place.
Brewer, Brink win all-around titles at Custer Rowdy Roundup
Acelyn Brink and Garrett Brewer took home all-around titles at the Custer Rowdy Roundup over the weekend.
Brink just edged out Jayden Shoemaker with 23 points to Shoemaker's 22 on the women's side and Brewer finished with 19 points to Chance Derner's 16.
In the goat tying, Jessica Woodward finished first in 7.88 seconds, Clint Donaldson won the saddle bronc with 69 points, Cooper Filipek won bareback with 61 points, Brewer won the steer wrestling with 15.69 seconds and Trevor Hartshorn won tie down with 13.31 seconds.
In team roping Thane Lockhart and Derner won team roping with 7.81 seconds, Shania Larive won the barrel racing in 15.553 seconds, Mikenzy Miller won the pole bending in 21.282 seconds and Brink won the breakaway roping in 3.32 seconds.