Still early in the season, the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team likely feels like it is almost starting over again.
The Cavaliers haven't played a game in two weeks, but that should be remedied tonight and Saturday — weather permitting — with the annual boys' and girls' Cavalier Christmas Classic in Barnett Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
STM and Belle Fourche play Madison and Aberdeen Roncalli, with the Classic alternated every two years between Rapid City and Aberdeen (Roncalli is also the Cavaliers).
The Cavs know they will play Aberdeen Roncalli for sure Saturday night — Roncalli arrived Thursday afternoon. Madison, however, is not scheduled to leave until 9 a.m. today and the winter blast that has hit the state, particularly hard East River — could keep the Bulldogs home.
If the tournament goes on as scheduled, the Belle Fourche girls face Aberdeen Roncalli at 3:30 p.m. today, followed by the boys' matchup at 5 p.m. The five-time state champion STM girls will take on Madison at 6:30 p.m., followed by the boys' game at approximately 8 p.m.
STM will face Aberdeen Roncalli and Belle Fourche takes on Madison Saturday at the same times.
STM boys anxious to hit the hardwood again
Although it has been a nice start for the St. Thomas More boys, the Cavaliers are a little anxious for the weekend as it hasn't played since defeating Alliance, Nebraska, on Dec. 14.
Veteran head coach Dave Hollenbeck said his team is ready to get back and play.
"We've had a full two weeks off, so they are tired of practicing against each other," Hollenbeck said.
The Cavs, still relatively young, have bounced back well to date after last season's 12-11 overall record that included losses to Madison and Roncalli. This season, STM owns wins over Chamberlain (81-52), Douglas (78-16) and Alliance (56-50).
"We had quite a group of kids get some playing time at the varsity level last year, some probably sooner than they should have, but it has worked out. I think that has helped us this year, being able to start better," Hollenbeck said. "We've been able to do some things offensively a little bit better. We still need to pick it up a little more defensively and on the glass. I'm not disappointed with our defense, I just think we can play a little bit better there."
It should be a strong boys' field, as the four teams combine for a 13-3 overall record.
Madison is 2-1 with wins over Elk Point-Jefferson (60-54), Tri-Valley (65-36), but a recent 58-57 loss to Lennox.
"Madison is very solid, very athletic and has strong kids," Hollenbeck said. "They are coming off a solid football run. They will bring some problems for us with their physicality, so we'll have to be ready for that, and obviously we're going to have to take care of the ball as they play hard on defense and get out on the passing lanes really well."
Roncalli is 4-0 with wins over Mobridge-Pollock (53-35), Milbank (61-44), Deuel (66-25) and Oak Grove, N.D. (68-55).
"Roncalli has a very nice team," Hollenbeck said. "They have some nice, quick guards. They play a pretty uptempo game. We'll have to find ways of getting through their pressure and get ourselves in position where we can score."
Belle Fourche is 4-2, with wins over Hill City (61-44), Sundance, Wyoming (68-55), Newcastle, Wyoming (58-55) and New Underwood (56-27). The Broncs fell to Sturgis (81-45) and Lemmon (61-51).
Hollenbeck said he wants to see improvement from his still young team his weekend.
"We play these type of teams to get ready for the end of the season; try to have yourself in position to where you can compete against East River teams," he said. "We like to bring these guys into town, on the big floor, and hopefully help us get better down the road."
STM girls suffer tough loss
Although the Cavaliers are unbeaten on the season at 3-0, STM lost senior Alex Kandolin with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury last weekend against Hill City.
Her father and head coach Brandon Kandolin said the loss of Alex is tough as the Cavs now only really have two regulars back from last year's title team (Haleigh Timmer is the other), and she was one of their top defenders.
"That will change the dynamic tremendously on how we defend people," he said. "We just had our first practice back (Thursday), so these next two days will help us figure out what we need to do to continue to be successful, grow and be where we need to be at the end of the season."
The tournament also gives the Cavaliers a chance to see some good competition from East River at home. The STM girls play a tough road schedule that will also include trips to Elk Point-Jefferson, Tea Area, West Central, Winner, Yankton and Brandon Valley.
"It's nice to play a couple of teams from East River that usually bring great competition," Kandolin said, "and a chance to play here in Rapid in front of a mostly our crowd. At the same time, it is a great chance to see other teams, see what is out there. Both of those teams (Roncalli and Madison) are in great conferences. This is a great measuring stick to see where you are at."
The record of the girls' field is 13-4, with STM, Belle Fourche and Roncalli a combined 12-0.
"It's great for us and it is great for Belle, who I think is going to be very solid this year," Kandolin said. "Last year we got a big win over Madison early, but then we got them in the state title game (a 54-41 win), so certainly they grew after coming out here and playing."
The Bulldogs lost heavily in graduation and are off to a slow 1-4 start, with losses to Elk Point-Jefferson (41-28), Lennox (71-37), Deubrock Area (55-41) and Beresford (49-31). Their lone win was against Tri-Valley (59-41).
"They are not off to the start they expect or want to be, but by no means are they a team you can look past," Kandolin said. "The Gerry (Maddie) girl has a lot of experience and is a nice player inside. We will be concerned about containing her."
Roncalli, ranked fourth in the state, has been impressive at 4-0 with wins over Northwestern (64-25), Mobridge-Pollock (47-26), Milbank (57-39) and Deuel (66-31).
"Roncalli lost a great senior, but they have been such a young group this past couple of years, the experience they bring back, and Coach Larson (Derek) does a great job up there," Kandoloin said. "When you watch them play, they have state experience, they defend well and they execute their plays."
Belle Fourche is off to a nice 5-0 start with wins over Hill City (43-40), Sturgis (51-48), Sundance (69-23), Newcastle (63-25) and Lemmon (65-40).
Kandolin said his team is still in that learning curve of who is going to step up and play where, and understand the way they want to defend.
"We want to make sure we try make the team beat us from the outside, and not give up too many points in the inside; that starts on the defensive end," he said.