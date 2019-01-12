The St. Thomas More boys' basketball team remained unbeaten with a convincing win over Unity Christian, Iowa, Saturday in the Heritage Classic at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The Cavaliers, 8-0, led just 9-4 at the end of the first, but built a 10-point lead at halftime and then pulled away with an 19-8 advantage in the third.
Caden Casey led the way with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Ryder Kirsch added 11 points, 2 rebound, six assists and four steals.
The Cavalier defense held Unity Christian to just 30 percent shooting from the field.
St. Thomas More hosts Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 83, LEMMON 80, OT: The Comets overcame a big comeback by the Cowboys for the win Saturday at Hart Ranch.
The Comets led 22-11 at the end of the first, but the game was tight from that point on, tied at 36-all at halftime and 72-all at the end of regulation.
Zane Schlabach had a big game for Christian with 34 points and 17 rebounds, while Ethan Wipf added 11 points.
Peyton Anderson scored 25 points for Lemmon, followed by Cody Thompson with 19, Britt Oliver with 17 and Jaden Kelley with 13.
Rapid City Christian, 8-1, at at Bennett County Thursday. Lemmon, 9-2, is at Faith Tuesday.
LITTLE WOUND 85, GROTON AREA 72: The Mustangs opened with 28 points in the first quarter and ran past the Tigers Saturday in the Pheasant Shoot-Out in Redfield.
Tex Janis had a big game for Little Wound with 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Riley Cross added 25 points and 10 boards. Robert Martin Jr. also had 16 points and three assists.
Treyton Diegel had 25 points for Groton Area, followed Brodyn DeHoet with 17 and Jonathan Doeden with 15.
Little Wound, 6-2, is at White River Tuesday. Groton Area, 3-5, is at Ipswich Tuesday.
WRIGHT, WYO. 63, BELLE FOURCHE 52: The Broncs got 23 points from Kelby Olson, but it wasn't enough as Wright pulled away down the stretch.
Wright led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime. That lead was stretched to 43-37 at the end of the third quarter and Belle Fourche was outscored 20-15 in the fourth.
Ace Leithead and Logan Robb led Wright with 16 points each while Ian Knudsen had 13.
The Broncs, 5-6, host Hot Springs Friday.
EDGEMONT 48, NEWELL 47: The Moguls came back to the top the Irrigators in the finals of the consolation bracket of the West River Invitational.
Newell led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime. Edgemont came back to make it 39-38 at the end of the third quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the fourth quarter.
Caleb Simons and Kaleb Darrow led Edgemont with 15 points each while Dalton Reutter had 10. John Jackson led Newell with 17 points.
The Moguls, 6-5, take on Sioux County, Nebraska in the first round of the PAC Tournament Tuesday. Newell, 4-6, hosts Custer Thursday.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 66, RED CLOUD 51: George-Little Rock jumped out to an 11-point lead and used that to stop the Crusaders Saturday at the Heritage Classic.
Red Cloud had another brig game from Ale Rama with 39 points, nine rebounds and 10 steals. Payton Mauldin was one of four players for George-Little Rock to score in double figures with 19.
Red Cloud, 8-2, hosts Custer next Saturday.
TIMBER LAKE 63, NORTHWESTERN 52: Brayden PayPay scored 28 points as the Panthers remained unbeaten Saturday the Pheasant Shootout in Redfield.
Issac Kraft also scored 11 for Timber Lake, 7-0, while Zech Clemens lead Northwestern with 24 points.
REDFIELD-DOLAND 63, GREGORY 54: Max Baloun scored 24 points for Redfield-Doland in the win over the Gorillas Saturday at the Pheasant Shoot-out in Redfield.
Tommy Determan led Gregory, 2-7, with 19 points and Coy Determan added 17.
Girls Basketball
LENNOX 61, ST. THOMAS MORE 57, OT: Top-ranked Lennox held off a fast-charging Cavalier squad for the overtime win at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
Lennox led 39-30 at at the end of the third period before the Cavaliers got a late 3-pointer by Miarin Duffy to send the game into overtime at 49-all.
But Lennox outscored STM 12-8 in overtime for the win.,
Haleigh Timmer led the Cavs, 7-3, with 18 points and four assists, while Ciara Benson finished with 13 points and Lizzy Elder added 11.
Madysen Vlastin led Lennox with 20 points.
NEW UNDERWOOD 42, WHITE RIVER 40: New Underwood just held on to stop Whiten River Saturday in New Underwood.
New Underwood held a five-point lead heading into the fourth.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner led New Underwood, 9-1, with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Cerrington Jones added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Kayla Wells led White River, 7-3, with 11 points and Remedy Morrison added 10.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 48, HOT SPRINGS 29: The Lady Comets won the fifth-place game Saturday in the West River Invitational.
Olivia Keefer led Rapid City Christian with 26 points and Kayla Clewley added nine points.
Tyler Warner scored 10 points for Hot Springs, 2-5.
RED CLOUD 59, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 41: The Lady Crusaders got 17 points from Moriah Morrisette for the win in the heritage Classic in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
Jacobie Knight added 13 points for Red Cloud, 6-5.
DELL RAPIDS 76, PINE RIDGE 44: The Quarriers led by 20 at halftime and stopped the Lady Thorpes Saturday at the Hanson Classic in Mitchell.
Sayla Bravo led Pone Ridge, 8-2, with 22 points.
WALL 58, CUSTER 35: The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Wildcats 30-14 in the second and third period for the win Friday in Custer.
Cooper McLaughlin led Wall with 15 points and Mercede Hess added 12 points and 11 rebounds. No results were made available for Custer.
Wall, 7-1, hosts Philip Thursday and Custer, 5-6, is at Newell Thursday.
DEUBROOK 80, MCLAUGHLIN 44: The Dolphins got 23 points from Baylee Holmlund and ran past the Mustangs at the Heritage Classic in Sioux Falls.
Devon Archambault had 24 points for Mclaughlin and Molina White Eyes added 10 points.
Wrestling
Cobblers go 6-1 at Border War duals
Rapid City central closed the two-day Border War Duals in Casper, Wyoming, by winning two of three matches and placing third overall.
Central was 6-1 in the tournament, which put them in a three-way tie for top honors, but they Cobblers placed third in the point scoring criteria.
On Saturday. Central fell to Casper Kelly Walsh 39-36, but beat Casper Natrona 48-37 and Starr Valley 34-33. The win over the perennial Wyoming power snapped Star Valley's 82-dual match win streak.
Individually for Central, Cale Larson at 113 pounds and Kaden Kraye at 138 were named their respective weight champions.