The St. Thomas More boys' and Custer girls' cross country teams earned the top spot in their respective divisions at the Region 5A meet Thursday in Pine Ridge.
The Cavs won with 33 points, followed by Custer with 43 and Belle Fourche, which rounded out the top three, with 56.
Individually, Sawyer Clarkson led the Broncs with a first-place finish when he crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 31 seconds.
Adam Consoer of Hot Springs earned second place in 16:41.91, while Jarek Glenn of STM closed out the individual top three in 17:00.49.
On the girls' side, the Wildcats topped the rest of the field with 22 points, while Hill City was second with 45 and Red Cloud took third with 54.
Abby Cutler won another race for Hill City as she finished in 19:18.45. Sara Jones of Lead-Deadwood was second in 19:27.55 and Mallory Delmont earned third place in 19:49.29.
The season will wrap up on Oct. 26 at the state meet in Huron
Dugan, Burkhalter win at 5B meet
Jolie Dugan of Jones County and Jonathan Burkhalter of Bison finished first in the boys' and girls' races at the Region 5B meet in Philip on Wednesday.
Dugan earned first in 20 minutes, while Alexis Stephan of Wall was second in 20:18 and Presley Terkildsen of Philip took third in 20:53.
Wall led the way in the team standings with 13 points, Newell was second with 21 and Philip finished third with 28.
Burkhalter had little trouble in the boys race as he finished over a minute ahead of the rest of the field in 16:24. His teammate, Lane Krautschun, was second in 17:43 and Nathaniel Kirby of Newell closed out the top three in 18:02.
The Irrigators topped the team standings with 18, Bison was close second with 20 and White River took third with 30.
High School Volleyball
DOUGLAS 3, HOT SPRINGS 0: The Patriots snapped a four-game losing skid with a straight set victory over Hot Springs Thursday night.
Douglas opened the match with a 25-22 win, before putting it away with 25-13 and 25-19 victories.
Sierra Kolve paced the Patriots with 21 assists, Breah Mulvehill had eight kills and five blocks, while Makayla Regevig finished with 16 digs and four aces.
Douglas (4-18) will host the Douglas Invitational Saturday, while Hot Springs (4-22) will host Chadron, Neb., Monday.