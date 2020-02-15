STM boys drop No. 2 Chargers

The top-ranked St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team continued to roll Saturday and remained unbeaten with a 77-70 victory over second-ranked Sioux Falls Christian at the DWU/Culvers Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Cavaliers got off to a good start and carried a 10-point lead into the second quarter at 21-11.

The Chargers wouldn’t fold, though, as they finished the second with a 29-13 advantage and led 40-34 at the half.

St. Thomas More head coach David Hollenbeck said the early lead was important, but the way the team bounced back after falling behind made all the difference.

“I thought we really came out and played well early,” he said. “We built a 12-point lead early, but we struggled in the second and they hit a lot of threes. We were down six at half, but I am really proud of the way the kids played in that second half.

"I was proud of the guys and how they came back and were able to get a win against an opponent who shot 61 percent from three. To be able to withstand that and get the win is pretty big for these guys.”

The Cavs worked their way back into the contest in the third, but Christian took a one point lead into the final frame at 60-59.