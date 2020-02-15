STM boys drop No. 2 Chargers

The top-ranked St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team continued to roll Saturday and remained unbeaten with a 77-70 victory over second-ranked Sioux Falls Christian at the DWU/Culvers Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
The Cavaliers got off to a good start and carried a 10-point lead into the second quarter at 21-11.
The Chargers wouldn’t fold, though, as they finished the second with a 29-13 advantage and led 40-34 at the half.
St. Thomas More head coach David Hollenbeck said the early lead was important, but the way the team bounced back after falling behind made all the difference.
“I thought we really came out and played well early,” he said. “We built a 12-point lead early, but we struggled in the second and they hit a lot of threes. We were down six at half, but I am really proud of the way the kids played in that second half.
"I was proud of the guys and how they came back and were able to get a win against an opponent who shot 61 percent from three. To be able to withstand that and get the win is pretty big for these guys.”
The Cavs worked their way back into the contest in the third, but Christian took a one point lead into the final frame at 60-59.
More pulled away in the fourth, outscoring the Chargers 18-10 to put the game away.
“It is a big win for us and our program,” Hollenbeck added. “Christian is one of the best teams in the state in any class, and we haven’t played a team who can shoot that well. In order for us to win a state championship, we know we will have to play them again.”
Four of the team’s seniors took over for the Cavs, starting with Ryder Kirsch, who had 29 points and seven rebounds.
Connor Hollenbeck chipped in with 14 points, Michael Gylten added 13 points and Caden Casey finished with 11.
“I was just really pleased with the way my seniors played today,” David Hollenbeck said. “They handled some adversity really well and I am just happy for those guys. They have been playing a lot of basketball waiting for this time and I am just happy with how they performed.”
Sioux Falls Christian, 13-4, was led by Noah Van Donkersgoed, who finished the game with 18 points and nine boards.
St. Thomas More (15-0) will be back in action Tuesday night when it travels to Hot Springs.
TIMBER LAKE 81, POTTER COUNTY 72: Led by a balanced offense, Timber Lake picked up a win over Potter County on Saturday.
Isaac Kraft led the Panthers with 25 points, Hank Kraft added 17 points and Matt Jewett finished with 15.
Taylor Goldade rounded out the double figure scorers for Timber Lake with 12 points.
Cooper Logan paced the Battlers with 17 points, Dylan Drew chipped in with 16 points and Grant Luikens finished with 14.
The Panthers (11-5) will host North Central on Monday, while Potter County (10-8) hosts Ipswich on Thursday.
TODD COUNTY 77, MILLER 52: The Falcons snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Miller Saturday night in Mission.
Jalen Bear Robe and Ashaun Roach-Valandra led Todd County with 17 points apiece, while Kaine Redfish finished with eight.
Bear Robe paced his team with 10 rebounds.
The Falcons (9-9) will play at Pine Ridge on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
POTTER COUNTY 57, TIMBER LAKE 40: Potter County carried a 44-32 lead into the fourth as it dropped the Panthers on Saturday night.
Tyler Simon led the Battlers with 15 points, Ashlee Kaup added 13 points and Dasia Reuer finished with 10.
Macie Maher led Timber Lake with 15 points, while Carlie Lawrence added 13.
Potter County (9-8) will host Herreid/Selby Area on Tuesday, while the Panthers (5-11) host North Central on Monday.
High School Wrestling
Scotties win at Badlands Brawlers tourney
The Philip wrestling team topped the rest of the field at the Badlands Brawlers Wrestling Tournament Saturday afternoon in Wall.
The Scotties took the team title with 110, Lyman was second with 89, Douglas took third with 82, Pine Ridge earned fourth with 76 and Todd County rounded out the top five with 66.
Philip finished the day with three individual winners, including Thane Simons at 120 pounds, Jadyn Coller at 132 and Greyson DeVries at 170.
The Patriots also finished with three individual title winners, including, Kale Crowser (106), Payton DeWitt (138) and Mason Finsterwalder (285).
Lyman was led by a pair of top finishers, including Bryson Muirhead at 113 and Shilo Mowry at 126.
Other area winners include, Halsey Pearman of Todd County (145), Ty Allen of Bennett County (152), Hugh Groves of Faith (160), Caleb McGregor of Newell (182), Sam Adams of Harding County (195) and Dante Bravo of Pine Ridge (220).
High School Gymnastics
Deuel gymnasts dominate Class A
A day after winning the Class A state title as a team, Deuel dominated the individual ranks, winning all five events at the State Gymnastics Meet in Aberdeen on Saturday.
Paige Simon won three of the five competitions, including the all-around (37.96), the balance beam (9.375) and vault (9.525).
Rachel Blue won the floor exercise (9.675) and Morgan Kwasniewski took the top spot in the uneven bars (9.475).
In the Class AA ranks, Kenzee Danielson of Harrisburg won the all-around with a score of 38.6, and the balance beam (9.65).
Peyton Steffensen of Sioux Falls O’Gorman took first in the floor exercise (9.725), Brooke Bollinger of Watertown won the uneven bars (9.4) and May Morris of Watertown earned the top spot in the vault (9.95).
Rapid City Central’s Ciara Sieveke earned a pair of fifth-place finishes, including the balance beam (9.075) and vault (9.375).