STM boys, girls dominate All-BHC team

Black Hills Conference champion St. Thomas More boys and girls both finished with four All-Conference selections, which was released Friday.
The STM boys finished 9-0 in conference play and 19-2 overall.
Leading the way for the Cavaliers were seniors Ryder Kirsch, Connor Hollenbeck and Caden Casey, along with junior Ryan Wojcik.
Red Cloud, 8-1, 16-6, had three selections — senior Riyen Carlow and juniors Beau Donovan and Jarron Bighorn.
Other boys’ All-Conference picks included: seniors Jake Powell and John Nickles of Spearfish, junior Kyle Shields and sophomore Darrell Knight of Douglas, juniors Jace Kelly and Daniel Sedlacek of Custer, seniors Ryder Ladner and Marcus Myrick of Sturgis, senior Kelby Olson of Belle Fourche, senior Jordy Stulken of Lead-Deadwood, sophomore Kobe Main of Hill City and junior Wrider Allison of Hot Springs.
Honorable mention picks for the boys include: senior Grant Huber and Michael Gylten from STM, senior Wakiyan Catches Enemy and freshman Adriano Rama from Red Cloud, seniors Cade Lyon and Ryan Peldo from Spearfish, seniors Kearby Jindra and Ryan Tompkins from Douglas, senior Zach Shoun and junior David Anderson from Sturgis, senor Colby Nowowiejski and sophomore Aiden Giffen from Belle Fourche, senior Payton Grodzin and junior TK Rainey from Lead-Deadwood and sophomore William Walther from Hill City.
For the St. Thomas More girls, 9-0 in league play and 20-2 overall, all-conference selections were seniors Delaney Klosterman and Skylar Sullivan and juniors Haleigh Timmer and Jenna Jacobson.
The three selections for second-place Red Cloud, 8-1 and 20-2, include juniors Sharissa Haas and Stevie Fallis and sophomore Sadie Glade.
Other girls’ all-conference picks were: senior Harley Fischer and junior Bella Jensen of Belle Fourche, junior Kadyn Comer and sophomore Abby Siemonsma of Hill City, senior Sarah Janz of Sturgis, senior Makayla Grim of Douglas, sophomore Josey Wahlstrom of Custer and senior Tyler Warner from Hot Springs.
Honorable mention selections include: senior Kaci Cooper and sophomore Mairin Duffy of St. Thomas More, senior Jacobie Knight and sophomore Jordan Derby of Red Cloud, senior Kylie Shaw and sophomore Tatum Ligtenberg from Sturgis, sophomore Kaylin Garza and freshman Dylan Stedillie from Belle Fourche, junior Hailey Wathen and sophomore Whitney Edwards from Hill City, Chantell Jones and Nique High Hawk from Douglas, Kellyn Kortemeyer and Mallory Delmont from Custer and Katie Harris from Hot Springs.
