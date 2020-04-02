STM boys, girls dominate All-BHC team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Black Hills Conference champion St. Thomas More boys and girls both finished with four All-Conference selections, which was released Friday.

The STM boys finished 9-0 in conference play and 19-2 overall.

Leading the way for the Cavaliers were seniors Ryder Kirsch, Connor Hollenbeck and Caden Casey, along with junior Ryan Wojcik.

Red Cloud, 8-1, 16-6, had three selections — senior Riyen Carlow and juniors Beau Donovan and Jarron Bighorn.

Other boys’ All-Conference picks included: seniors Jake Powell and John Nickles of Spearfish, junior Kyle Shields and sophomore Darrell Knight of Douglas, juniors Jace Kelly and Daniel Sedlacek of Custer, seniors Ryder Ladner and Marcus Myrick of Sturgis, senior Kelby Olson of Belle Fourche, senior Jordy Stulken of Lead-Deadwood, sophomore Kobe Main of Hill City and junior Wrider Allison of Hot Springs.