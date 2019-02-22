The St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team fell in overtime on the road to Class AA Yankton 64-59 Friday night.
Matthew Mors led the charge for the Bucks with 34 points, while STM was led by Caden Casey who had 32 points and Connor Hollenbeck who had 11.
The score was tied at 50 at the end of regulation after Owen Freser hit a shot with less than two seconds left for Yankton. The Bucks outscored the Cavaliers 14-9 in the overtime period and Freser finished with seven points.
STM, 16-3, will be on the road against Brandon Valley for its final game of the regular season today. Yankton, 15-4, hosts Douglas today in its final game of the regular season.
BRANDON VALLEY 68, DOUGLAS 29: Brandon Valley bounced back from a loss to Watertown with an easy win over the Patriots.
No other information was made available for this game.
Brandon Valley (14-5) hosts St. Thomas More in its regular season finale today at 1:30 p.m., while Douglas (2-16) is on the road at Yankton at 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
BRANDON VALLEY 67, DOUGLAS 40: Led by four double figure scorers, Brandon Valley ran past Douglas on Friday night.
Trinity Law led the way for the Lynx with 14 points, Danica Kocer added 13 points, while Ashley Wells and Mara Schaap finished with 10 apiece.
Jordynn Toliver led Douglas led all scorers with 25 points.
Brandon Valley (16-3) closes out the regular season when it hosts St. Thomas More today at 11:45 a.m. The Patriots (9-9) will close out their regular season at Yankton today at 1 p.m.
YANKTON 55, ST. THOMAS MORE 36: Paced by 19 points from Madison Wuebben, the Gazelles ran by the Cavaliers Friday night in Yankton.
STM was led by Haleigh Timmer who had 18 and Ciara Benson who had 11.
The Gazelles led 22-14 at the half.
Yankton improves to 9-10 on the season and will host Douglas in its last game of the regular season today. STM is 14-5 on the season and will face Brandon Valley on the road today in its last game of the regular season.