Caden Casey scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and St. Thomas More showed its strength at both ends of the floor on its way to a 64-42 win over pesky Belle Fourche on Friday in a boys' Region 8A semifinal game at the STM Gym.
The Cavaliers fell behind early when they faced off with the Broncs on Feb. 19. This go-round, More led wire-to-wire, but the home-standing Cavaliers found themselves in a tight contest well into the third quarter before pulling away.
“They came in here a week and a half ago and really battled us, and tonight was a similar effort,” STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck said. “Belle plays hard, they defend really well and when they shoot the ball like they can, it creates problems for us.”
The win pushes St. Thomas More into the Class A SoDak 16. The third-seed Cavs, 17-4, will face No. 14 Flandreau Tuesday in Pierre.
"This first game tonight was tough for us. It was important to take care of businesses,” Hollenbeck said. “When it comes to the playoffs, every game is tight, and if you want to get to the top, you've got to get through the early games.”
The Cavaliers jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, but Belle Fourche guard Kelby Olson scored all six of the Broncs’ first-quarter points to keep his team close. More began to run different players at Olson, who struggled to find space with Grant Huber and Michael Gylten guarding him closely throughout the game.
“Olson can shoot the three, he's got a good mid-range jumper and he can put it on the floor and get to the basket,” Hollenbeck said. “Grant and Michael and did a heck of a job on him. Grant really stayed right underneath him and did a good job of not letting him catch the ball in comfortable spots.”
Bronc head coach Clay Pottorff made an early switch away from man defense to a trapping zone defense that caused some problems for the Cavaliers. Belle Fourche, which trailed 14-6 after the first quarter, forced More into turnovers on three straight possessions and used the miscues to cut a 24-14 STM lead to 24-19 at the half.
“We tried to guard them man right away, and their ball screens kind of hurt us. So we went to a one-three-one,” the fourth-year Bronc head coach said. “More got some good looks they didn’t hit. That gave us some confidence to fly around a little bit more and maybe made them a little leery to shoot those corner threes.”
The Cavaliers played much sharper during the second half.
Ryder Kirsch, who finished with a game-high 17 points, scored seven points in under four minutes to open the third quarter, while Connor Hollenbeck and Casey hit from beyond the 3-point arc to help More build its lead to 37-27 with 4:15 left in the stanza.
With Kirsch on the bench with foul troubles, Belle inched back within eight with Chandler Kerr scored from close range. Hollenbeck countered with another 3-pointer with under a minute left in the quarter, sending STM into the break ahead 40-29.
The Broncs came up with critical baskets to cut the lead to eight on three occasions in the fourth quarter, but Casey got into a groove to answer each Belle Fourche basket. He hit six straight free throws, scored off a backdoor cut that Kirsch assisted on, canned a three and added two more from the charity stripe to seal the game for the Cavaliers.
St. Thomas More was much more efficient the second half, after struggling throughout the first.
“The second half was big for us to finally get in that flow and getting the groove. We played better out in open space,” Hollenbeck said. ““When we start hitting threes, it really helped our energy level pick up.”
Olson finished with 15 points and Aiden Giffin added eight points for Belle Fourche, which closes the season at 8-13.
“We battled. It wasn't the cleanest game we've played offensively, but STM tends to do that to darn near everybody on their schedule,” Pottorff said. “A couple of their kids that stepped up and knocked down some threes that kind of broke our back and broke our will.”