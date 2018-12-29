In four out of the team's five games this season, the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team has started fast and run out to big leads.
Friday night despite a 15-point win over Madison, veteran head coach Dave Hollenbeck was less than satisfied.
Hollenbeck was much happier Saturday night, as STM rolled to a 75-49 win over Aberdeen Roncalli in the Cavalier Christmas Classic at Barnett Arena.
The STM Cavs led 15-8 at the end of the first period and dominated for the most part the rest of the way, leading 31-15 at halftime and 50-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
"I was pleased with the effort," Hollenbeck said. "The guys really came out and played hard and I thought we maintained our intensity throughout the game tonight, much better than (Friday night).
"I was pleased that some of the guys made some adjustments, and I thought our defense was pretty solid for the most part. They have some good shooters and athletes. They are a veteran team with five seniors out there."
Hollenebeck also said the Cavaliers took care of the basketball, especially with just three turnovers in the first half.
"There was some shot selection that we have to work on," he said. "I want to make sure these guys are free to play, but they also have to be smart about it. There are some things we need to get better at with our shot selection."
At 5-0 on the season, the St. Thomas More has only had to play from behind once this season in the win over Alliance, Nebraska. Hollenbeck said that important if they are going to challenge this season.
"We did a good job tonight of getting out and playing well from the get-go," he said. "We're going to have to play that way and play a full 32 minutes.
Casey Caden had a huge game for the STM Cavaliers, with a game-high 26 points, 15 in the first half. He hit five 3-pointers in the game.
"Casey had a nice night. he does really well offensively when he is playing hard defensively. He showed up on the defensive end and it translated to some nice baskets tonight," Hollenbeck said. "Michael Gylten did a nice job of taking care of the ball and he was good defensively. I was happy our guard play and really happy all of the way round with how we played."
Ryder Kirsch finished with 18 points and Ryan Wojcik added 16 points.
Grayden Imbery led the Roncalli Cavaliers with 12 points and Max Reede added 10 points.
The two wins move St. Thomas More to 5-0 on the season.
"We're very pleased. Although I wasn't happy with last night's performance, I thought we came back with a good performance tonight," Hollenbeck said.
MADISON 60, BELLE FOURCHE 31: The Bulldogs bounced back from the loss to STM Friday night with a convincing win over the Broncs on Saturday.
Madison, the defending Class A state champions, led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and 21-10 at halftime. The Bulldogs outscored the Broncs 39-21 in the second half.
Tate Hostetter led Belle Fourche with just eight points, while Cauy Jennings added seven points.
The loss was the second in the Classic for the Broncs, who fall to 4-4 on the season.
Caileb Reilly led Madison, 3-2 on the season, with 18 points, with Cody Brown adding 14 Tyler Tappe 10.