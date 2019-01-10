The St. Thomas More boys' basketball team held Custer scoreless in the second period and ran past the Wildcats 59-20 Thursday night at the STM Gym.
The Cavaliers led 20-8 at the end of the first and 40-8 at halftime.
Ryder Kirsch and Ryan Wojcik led STM with 14 points each, while Caden Casey and Michael Eastmo added nine points each.
For Custer, Nolan Potzlaff and Jace Kelley scored four points each.
St. Thomas More, 7-0, will face Unity Christian, Iowa Saturday in Sioux Falls at the Pentagon Classic, while Custer, 5-5, is at Newell next Thursday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 67, HARDING COUNTY 49: Ten players scored as the Comets bounced back from their first loss to run past the Ranchers Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian led 37-21 at halftime and 52-34 going into the fourth.
Ethan Wipf led the Comets with 14 points, while Zane Schlabach added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Roisum also scored nine points and David Schmagel finished with eight points.
Zack Anders scored 18 points for Harding County and Camden Hett scored 14.
Rapid Christian, 6-1, hosts Lemmon Saturday, while Harding County, 5-3, is at McIntosh Tuesday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 56, HILL CITY 54: The Golddiggers just held on to edge the Rangers Thursday night in Hill City.
After beating Douglas in four overtimes on Tuesday, Lead-Deadwood led by seven heading into the fourth period against Hill City.
Jordyn Stulken led Lead-Deadwood with 20 points, followed by Zak Mau with 12.
Hill City was paced by Taylor Edwards with 17 points, Taylor Tallon with 14 and Noah Krull with 10.
Lead-Deadwood, 4-5, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday, while Hill City, 2-7, is at Sundance, Wyoming, Saturday.
TODD COUNTY 59, CHAMBERLAIN 54: The Falcons used big second and third quarters to hold off the Cubs Thursday in Mission.
Ashaun Roach-Valandra led Todd County with 19 points, followed by Joshua Rowland and Kaine Redfish with 10 points each.
Girls Basketball
WALL 45, CHAMBERLAIN 45: The Lady Eagles outscored the Cubs by three points in the second half for the win Thursday in Wall.
Cooper McLaughlin led Wall with 20 points and 10 rebounds, with Merede Hess adding 15 points and 12 boards.
Wall, 6-1, is at Custer Tuesday, while Chamberlain hosts Bon Homme Saturday.
HILL CITY 53, LEAD-DEADWOOD 42: The Rangers led by eight at halftime and ran past the Golddiggers Thursday night in Hill City.
Abby Siemonsma led Hill City with 12 points and Whitney Edwards scored 11.
For Lead-Deadwood, Anna Campbell led all scorers with 19 points.
Hill City, 7-2, is at Sundance, Wyoming Saturday, while Lead-Deadwood, 5-3, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Wrestling
DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 41, SPEARFISH 32: The Patriots got four pin falls and one technical fall to slip past the Spartans Thursday night in Box Elder.
Earning pins falls for the Patriots were: William George at 120 pounds, Colton Jackson (152), Daniel Gleason (160) and Tanner Ellefson (182). Payton DeWitt (132) got a technical fall.
For Spearfish, getting pins were Clayton Donovan (113), Jake Hoffman 9126), Max Sailor (138), Elijah Zuniga (170) and Evan Hehr (220).