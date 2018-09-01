In a sport played mostly with feet, two throw-ins lifted the St. Thomas More boys' soccer team by James Valley Christian at the Dakota Fields Soccer Complex Saturday.
Jens Christensen, who uses the ball to do a front flip, creating more power on his throw-ins, got a goal and an assist on throw-ins as the Cavaliers topped the Vikings 5-0.
"I did gymnastics for over 10 years before I moved on to pole vault and soccer, so I’ve had a lot of practice working on those throw-ins," Christensen said.
The scoring started for STM when Joe Rangel scored on an assist from Spencer Lund in the seventh minute.
Four minutes later, Christensen launched a powerful throw in from the right side of the field that bounced off JVC goalie Zach Hofer and into the goal. It was the first goal of Christensen's varsity career.
In the 14th minute, another throw-in from almost the exact same spot from Christensen found the foot of Frank Veldhuizen, and he tapped it by Hofer for another goal.
"I think we played extremely well, especially in the start of the second half. We were moving the ball well, and I think a lot of teams are going to be worried about us this year," Christensen said. "I’ve always seen us as the underdogs, even though we’ve never won a state championship, we’ve been getting better and better each year."
The scoring in the first half ended when Lund found the back of the net in the 18th minute.
STM coach Pete Sales said what was most impressive from Saturday is what happened when the Cavaliers took the field in the second half.
St. Thomas More was gifted with having a stiff wind at its back for the first half, but would be going into the wind in the second half. Although it only scored one goal in that half, Sales said the way the Cavaliers moved the ball and was able to dominate time of possession was impressive.
"I think we started a little sluggish, it’s Saturday," he said with a smile. "But in the second half, the way we started the second half, the ball movement was fantastic, we were going into the wind and to have control of the game. It was just great, the team atmosphere in the second half was terrific."
In the 45th minute, Veldhuizen scored his second goal of the game.
For the rest of the game STM had numerous opportunities and controlled the ball almost the entire time.
Although Cavaliers didn't convert many of those opportunities, Sales said he was happy with the performance, not only because it came going against the wind, but he used some different players at different positions and thought they adjusted to the roles well.
"I was worried that JVC was going to come out and put it long, and they tried to but our defense did a great job of keeping it out of the air, and then working it up. We kept it low, we kept our passes short, and there was a lot of movement off the ball, so that was good," he said. "We tried some people in different positions, the ones that stepped up did a great job. They were in the right places at the right times and they just need a little bit of time to learn how to finish."
STM currently is second in the Class A standings behind Tea Area, the same team that beat the Cavs in the state title game last year.
Lund, who recently passed the 100-goal mark for his career, said he thinks the Cavaliers have the potential to be in the running to avenge last season's loss.
"I think we can make it to the state championship, hopefully," he said. "This year we have the same squad that we had in the championship last year that was rather inexperienced in some of the positions, being able to build up with everyone this year and everyone improving their skills. I think we have a good chance of taking the title home this year."
STM, 5-1-1, faces Sturgis on the road Tuesday while James Valley Christian, 0-6, takes on Groton Area Thursday.