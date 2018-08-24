The St. Thomas More boys' soccer team continues to pick up a little steam, thumping Freeman Academy 9-0 Friday in Freeman.
On Thursday, the Cavaliers blanked Groton Area 4-0 in Groton.
Senior Spencer Lund had two goals against Groton and both senior Jordan Oster and 8th-grader Will Green had one apiece. Oster lead the offense against Freeman with four goals. Lund again scored two goals and junior Andrew Evans, senior Ryan Emery and 8th-grader Jason Albertson each contributed one goal.
Several players pitched in with assists, including Lund, Oster, Emery, Green, seniors Carter Janssen and Jens Christensen and freshman Cole Aanderud,
The STM defense was once again lead by goal keeper Michael Hurd with strong showings from Christensen, sophomore Sam Evans and senior Zach Lemon, who was back on the field after suffering a broken nose in the opening minutes against Stevens at the beginning of the season.
STM, 3-1-1, will next play at home against Belle Fourche on Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 3, HURON 2: The Spartans moved to 3-2 on the season with the win over the Tigers Friday in Spearfish.
No other information was made available.
Spearfish stays home today when it hosts Mitchell at 11 a.m.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 5, HURON 0: The Lady Spartans earned their first win of the season with the whitewash of the Tigers
No other information was made available.
Spearfish, 1-2-1, stays home today when it hosts Mitchell at 11 a.m.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 0: The top-ranked Raiders opened the season with an impressive win over the Golden Eagles Friday night at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
Stevens jumped out to a big lead and ran past Pierre 25-11, 25-21 and 25-18.
No other information was made available.
Stevens hosts Pierre today at 1:30 p.m.
PIERRE 3, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Lady Govs had little trouble in stopping the Cobbers Friday night at Howard Naasz Gymnasium.
Pierre rolled to a 25-16, 25-12 and 25-12 victory.
No other information was made available.
Central hosts Aberdeen central today at 1:30 p.m.
BRANDON VALLEY 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Lynx rolled to the sweep of the Spartans Friday night Mitchell.
Brandon Valley stopped Spearfish 25-12, 25-8 and 25-8.
Rylie Siyamonds led Spearfish with four kills, while Ellie McGregor had 10 digs and Kennedy Kaitfors added eight. Ashten Reiners had 11 assists.
Spearfish will be in Huron today to face Sioux Falls Christian and Watertown.
Football
CUSTER 35, NEWCASTLE, WYO. 6: The Wildcats moved to 2-0 on the young season with the convincing win over the Doggies in Newcastle.
Custer led 21-0 at halftime.
Micaiah Grace had a big game for the Wildcats with 116 yards and three touchdowns. Daniel Sedlacek added 100 yards on the ground and one score.
On defense, Nathan Elmore had two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, while Sedlacek had 14 tackles and Jaret Woodward added 12 tackles.
Custer is at Little Wound on Friday.
WALL 42, LYMAN 20: The Eagles won their second game in two tries with the win over the Raiders.
Wall led 21-14 at halftime.
No other results were made available.
Wall is at Rapid City Christian on Friday.
WINNER 50, STANLEY COUNTY 7: The Warriors scored 30 points in the second quarter to run past the Buffaloes.
Trevor Peters led Winner with 92 yards rushing on just nine carries and two touchdowns. Aaron Gilchrist and Nolan Sachten both scored once on the ground.
Brady Fritz was 4-for-4 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
Winners, 1-1, hosts West Central on Friday.
HOT SPRINGS 24, TRI-VALLEY 14: The Bison picked up a big road win Friday over the Mustangs in their season opener.
Hot Springs led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter and 18-8 heading into the fourth.
No other results were made available.
The Bison host Bennett County on Friday.
HURON 49, DOUGLAS 6: The Tigers continued their dominance of the Patriots in recent years Friday in Huron in the season opener for both teams.
No other results were made available.
Douglas returns to action Friday at Sturgis.
NEW UNDERWOOD 26, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 6: The Tigers picked up their first win with the victory over the Comets Friday in New Underwood.
No other results were made available.
New Underwood, 1-1, is at Philip Friday, while Rapid City Christian, 0-2, hosts Wall.
Boys Golf
Raiders win at Huron
The Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team remained hot with the team title Friday at the Huron Invitational.
Stevens finished with a 307, six strokes ahead of Watertown. Rapid City Central was 14th in the 15-team field with a 351.
Individually, Brock Murphey of Tea Area won the medalist honors with a 69, four strokes ahead of Michael Frick of Yankton. Payton Phares of Stevens was fourth with a 74, while teammate Ben Daane was fifth with a 75. Also for Stevens, John Young was seventh with a 77.
Cross country
Central runners open at Pierre
The Rapid City Central cross country team opened the season with a strong performance at the Pierre Invitational on Friday.
Individually for Central, Delaney Kost finished in first place in the girls' race, while teammates Makaen DeGeest was fourth and Gracin Larson was eighth.
For the Cobbler boys, Blake DeVries led the way with a 10th-place finish.
No other results were made available.