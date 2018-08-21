The St. Thomas More boys' soccer team earned its first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Spearfish Tuesday night at Black Hills Fibercom Field in Spearfish.
The game remained tied at halftime. Shortly into the second half, the only score came on Spencer Lund's bicycle assist to Jordan Oster, who found the back of the net to score the only goal of the game.
STM goalkeeper Michael Hurd had another strong game along with the Cavalier defense lead by Sam Evan and Jens Christensen.
The Cavaliers, 1-1-1, will travel East River later this week when they face Groton Area on Thursday and Freeman Academy on Friday.
Spearfish, which fell to 2-2 with the loss, will host Huron Friday and Mitchell on Saturday.
STURGIS 0, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Scoopers and Broncs battled to a scoreless draw Tuesday night in Sturgis.
No other information was made available of the game.
Belle Fourche, 1-1-1, will be at St. Thomas More next Tuesday, while Sturgis, 0-0-1, will host Mitchell Friday and Huron Saturday.
Girls soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 1, SPEARFISH 1: The Cavaliers and Spartans ended up in a tie Tuesday night in Spearfish.
No other information was made available of the game.
St. Thomas More, 0-3-1, will face West Central Saturday in Hartford, while Spearfish, 0-2-1, will host Huron Friday and Mitchell Saturday.
Girls Tennis
Central tennis earns road split
The Rapid City Central tennis team split a pair of matches in Mitchell on Tuesday, stopping Vermillion 7-2, but falling to Mitchell 9-0.
Against Vermillion, McKenzey Crowley, at flight one singles, and Emily Oldfield, at flight five singles, both earned three-set victories. Crowley beat Jane Ni Struckman-Johnson 6-2, 5-7, 10-4 and Oldfield edged Abbey Burrell 6-1, 6-7, 10-3.
The doubles teams of Crowley/Lindsey Pfingston and the No. 3 team of Oldfield/Kiara Johnson also won in three-sets each.
Central will be back in action Thursday through Saturday at the Rapid City Invitational.
Boys Golf
Stevens golfers win at Pierre
The Rapid City Stevens boys' golf team continued its strong early-season play by winning the Pierre Invitational Tuesday at Hillsview Golf Course.
The Raiders, with three players in the top 10, finished with an 18-hole score of 286, 12 strokes ahead of second-place Watertown. Spearfish was a strong third at 299, followed by Mitchell at 299 and Sturgis at 322. Rapid City Central was ninth at 347 and Todd County was 11th at 450.
There was a tight race for medalist honors between Sam Grout of Spearfish, Ben Daane of Rapid City Central and Ethan Vikander of Aberdeen Central, who all shot a 70. Grout won the tourney via tiebreaker, followed by Daane.
Jonah Swartz of Stevens placed fifth with a 71, while Tice McVay of Sturgis was sixth at 72. John Young of Stevens and Payton Phares of Stevens were eighth and ninth respectively at 72 and 73.
Many of the same teams will be in action Friday at the Huron Invitational.