The good news for the St. Thomas More boys' basketball team was a 61-46 win Friday night over Madison in the Cavalier Christmas Classic at Barnett Arena.
The not so good news: head coach Dave Hollenbeck wasn't pleased with his team's effort.
The Cavaliers remained unbeaten on the season at 4-0, and scored the game's first 10 points. But Madison, the Class A defending state champions, battled back to gain the momentum and led by as much as a three points early in the second half.
But STM, behind junior Ryder Kirsch, rallied with a strong press and running game and regained the edge, again scoring 10 straight for a nine-point lead that would turn into a 19-point edge.
With both teams clearing their benches in the fourth quarter, Madison was able to cut the final score to 15.
In the other boys' game, Aberdeen Roncalli rolled past Belle Fourche 63-34.
Hollenbeck said he thought his team only played decent basketball for about six minutes in the game.
"We were sloppy, too many turnovers, and we didn't block people out. We stood and watched," he said. "I was just disappointed in our effort, to be honest.
"Give Madison credit, they played hard and were missing some starters. In all reality, they beat us tonight."
After leading 10-0, Madison chipped away and used an 8-1 run to take its first lead of the game at 20-18. Keaton Nighbert led the way in the first half for the Bulldogs with four 3-pointers and 15 points.
STM did come back and take a 29-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Yet, it was Madison that came out with the momentum, scoring the first four points of the third period. But Kirsch, who had just five points in the first half, tied the game at 32-all with a three-point play and his basket put the Cavs back in front.
St. Thomas More would then take control, leading as much as 57-38.
"When we got out on the break, we finally played hard for three or four minutes, and that helped us open the game up, get a lead and take it on home," Hollenbeck said. "But I was very disappointed."
The game was the first in two weeks for the Cavaliers, but Hollenbeck didn't want to use the lack of game-action as an excuse.
"They had the same break than we did, so there was no advantage or disadvantage there," he said.
Kirsch led the way for the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Ryan Wojcik added 12 and Caden Casey eight.
Nighbert led the Bulldogs with 15 points, all in the first half.
STM will take on Aberdeen Roncalli tonight at 8 p.m., and Madison faces Belle Fourche at 5 p.m.
Roncalli turns it on in second half
Aberdeen Roncalli took control in the second half to run away from the Broncs.
Roncalli trailed 10-9 at the end of the first period and was up only by four at the halftime break, 21-17.
But a harassing full-court press wore the Broncs down in the final 16 minutes and the Cavaliers were in total control.
Roncalli outscored Belle Fourche 26-9 in the third for a commanding 47-26 lead.
Belle Fourche coach Clay Pottorff said he was pleased with his team's defensive effort in the first half, saying it was the most active and engaged they have been in one half.
That wasn't the case in the second half.
"Maybe they (Roncalli) shook the rust off, but we just didn't play with the same desire in the second half and that is something we're trying to figure out with these guys," he said. "We can be solid and we can be good, but I haven't seen it for 32 minutes yet."
The press took its toll on the Broncs in the second half.
"We handled it okay in the first half, but maybe we weren't in very good shape coming off the break," Pottorff said. "It took us out of our offense, and they jumped on us."
Roncalli coach Brian Dolan said he thought his team played well defensively the whole game, but especially in the second half.
"We were out of sync on the offensive end, missing a lot of easy shots, and so did they," Dolan said. "We worked out the kinks and were a little more fluid in the second half. Defensively, we did some good things."
Dolan said the press gets his team going, especially when it struggles in the half court.
"Our last game before Christmas was our best game half-court," he said. "Here we turned on the press and tried to turn that into points. If you win a lot of games, you have to win them half court. We're just trying limit the number of possession you have to have to win, so we have to continue to get better half court. But I've seen signs and we have the pieces."
Brady Morgan paced the Cavaliers with 21 points and Max Reede added 17.
Kelby Olson was the lone Bronc to score in double figures, as he finished with 19 points.
Belle Fourche, 4-3, takes on Madison today at 5 p.m., while Roncalli, 5-0, faces St. Thomas Moe at 8 p.m.