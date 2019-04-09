St. Thomas More boys' tennis held off Rapid City Central 6-3 Tuesday at Parkview.
In singles action, STM got winners from Rhett Bradsky, who topped Pacey Nelsen 10-2, Rowan Evans beat Dylan Pederson 10-5, Baxter Meyer defeated Carson Versteeg 10-3 and Carter Janssen topped Matt Cuny 10-2.
Central got singles winners out of Taite Sumption, who beat Nick Paikos 10-6 and Rhett Svarstad who defeated Nate Berzina 10-3.
In doubles, Evans/ Paikos stopped Sumption/Versteeg 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 and Evans/Bradsky topped Cuny/Svarstad 7-5, 7-5. The Cobblers' double win came when Nelsen/Pederson beat Janssen/Meyer 6-2, 7-5.
STM faces Spearfish on the road Friday while Central travels to Huron to face Yankton and Huron.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 6, SPEARFISH 3: The Comets got four singles wins to get by the Spartans on the road Tuesday.
Thomas Postma topped Tim Doerges 6-3, 6-0; David Genni beat Jensen Damberg 6-3, 6-0; Drake Beckloff defeated Brock Bacon 6-1, 6-1 and Nathan Schlauger stopped Ty Sieber 7-5, 7-5.
Spearfish got singles wins from Braden Yackley who beat Eli Goddard 6-0, 6-2 and Rudy Isburg who topped Cole Beckloff 6-2, 6-1.
The Comets got doubles wins from Postma/Genni who defeated Doerges/Damberg 6-0, 6-0 and Beckloff/Schlauger who stopped Sieber/Yackley 6-0, 6-3.
The Spartans' doubles win came when Isburg/Bacon beat Goddard/Beckloff 6-2, 6-4.
Spearfish travels to Wyoming to face Gillette Thursday, while Christian takes on St. Thomas More Tuesday.
Baseball
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: A walk-off single from Ty Godkin put the Cobblers over the Cavaliers at McKeague Field Tuesday.
Central scored a run in the bottom of the second inning to get the scoring started, and both pitching staffs took over from there. STM answered with a run in the top of the fifth before the walk-off single for the Cobblers.
Aaron Iverson got the start for Central and went five innings, giving up three hits, one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks. Mitch Sand came in for relief and ended up getting the win, going two innings and giving up just one hit and striking out three.
Strider Jacobson pitched a complete game in the loss for STM, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up eight hits and two earned runs while striking out seven and walking one.
The Cavaliers had four hits and four errors while the Cobblers had eight hits and one error.
RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, DOUGLAS 2: The Raiders held off the Patriots Tuesday at McKeague Field.
Stevens scored two runs in the bottom of the first, but Douglas came back and scored two runs in the top of the second. Stevens got the decisive run in the bottom of the third.
The Raiders finished with seven hits and three errors while the Patriots had two hits and two errors on the night.