STM boys to close regular season with Yankton, Brandon Valley

Dave Hollenbeck and the St. Thomas More boys' basketball program has never been afraid to play up.
The unbeaten and Class A No. 1 Cavaliers will go out of their classification this weekend against a couple of Class AA's best, hosting No. 2 Yankton (No. 1 in power points) and Brandon Valley, the defending state champion.
And they'll do it at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with an 7:45 p.m. tip-off Friday night against Matthew Mors and his Yankton Bucks, followed by a 2:30 p.m. start Saturday against the Lynx.
"We're excited to have two good teams in town, and the kids are really excited to play in the Civic Center," Hollenbeck said. "We have a lot of activities during and around the games. It should be fun for the fans, and hopefully we can put a good product on the floor."
The Cavaliers are no strangers to AA and strong A competition throughout the years, and this season own a 62-58 win over Sioux Falls O'Gorman in Sioux Falls and are 4-0 against Black Hills area AA teams — Douglas, Sturgis and Spearfish — by an average of 26 points per game.
They also have road wins over Class A No. 2 Sioux Valley and No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian.
"It is going to be a great atmosphere," STM senior Ryder Kirsch said. "These two games will also prepare us for the state tournament, and that's what we want to be prepared for ultimately."
Hollenbeck said they could lose some power points with a couple of losses, but he said it is really not about power points. It's more about getting your team better and getting prepared for the state tournament.
"Anybody who claims power points are ever an issue, whether you are playing up and down, is missing the big point," he said. "You have to beat the good teams anyway to be a state champion."
Hollenbeck adds that they are fortunate that AA East River sees the value of playing them.
"The Rapid City schools don't see the value in it and that is their choice," he said. "I know the kids on Central and Stevens would like the play us, but it is their administration that has kept that from happening, and that is unfortunate."
Yankton comes in at 14-4, but Huron spoiled the chances of a No. 1 versus No. 1 when the Tigers edged the Bucks 67-65 last weekend. The Bucks, however, with Mors, who verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin before his junior season, is still one of the AA teams to beat. Earlier this month Mors also broke the AA all-time scoring record (Eric Kline, Aberdeen Central) and now has 2,083 points.
"It's not too often that you get a four-star recruit coming to play in Rapid City. It will be good for the basketball fans out here to come see a really good player," Hollenbeck said. "They also have maybe one of the best point guards in the state with Cooper Cornemann, and when you can put a 6-10 guy (Hunter Kotrous) around the rim, that is incredibly tough. We've practiced well and the guys are excited to get on the floor and see what happens."
Yankton coach Chris Haynes said they are excited for the opportunity to finish out the regular season with an overnight trip to Rapid City.
"We will play two very good teams in St. Thomas More and Douglas," he said. "St. Thomas More has proven to be one of the best teams in the state regardless of class with an undefeated record. They are a great team and we will have to play our best basketball to be competitive with them."
Like Hollenbeck, Haynes said they feel it is always beneficial to play strong competition.
"St. Thomas More has great tradition. Year-in and year-out they are a top team in the state regardless of classification," he said. "We have never been big on classifications. If you are good you are good no matter what class you play in, and there is no doubt that St. Thomas More is very good."
The expected big matchup will feature Mors and Kirsch, who has signed to compete next season at Division II Black Hills State University.
"Matthew is a really good kid, and we're really close. It is just going to be a really fun game," Kirsch said.
Brandon Valley comes into the game at 11-7 and will face Douglas Friday night in Box Elder.
"Brandon has a good point guard as well. They are 6-8, 6-7 on the inside. It is a quick turnaround for us. It is difficult to prepare for one of those teams, but to have to do both in one weekend is tough," Hollenbeck said.
The 17-0 Cavaliers are coming off of two blowout wins over Black Hills Conference opponents Hill City and Hot Springs, and have been led by Kirsch and seniors Caden Casey, Connor Hollenbeck and Grant Huber and juniors Charlie Larson and Ryan Wojcik. STM has won by an average of 32 points a game this season.
"These games will teach us to compete with the best and how to be tough," Kirsch said. "We know we'll have to play some defense, which we will have to carry into the state tournament."
Knowing that the STM gym only holds about 1,000 fans, Hollenbeck said they knew they had to find some additional seating with the marquee matchup.
"The Civic Center has been really good to work with. They've been helpful," he said. "We had a lot of ticket requests come in early. We wanted to make sure that all of the fans could come out and see the game. We realized that we were giving up some homecourt advantage. We also realize that there is some value playing on that floor, with the state tournament here. That's our goal, to get to the state tournament."
Although the Class AA state tournament is in Sioux Falls this season, Haynes is also looking forward to playing on the Barnett Arena floor.
"To be able to play St. Thomas More in the Civic Center Friday night will be as close to a state tournament atmosphere as you can get," Haynes said. "To experience that a couple weeks before the state tournament will only benefit our team if we can get into the state tournament. I’m sure Coach Hollenbeck feels the same, especially with the state tournament being in Rapid for them this year."