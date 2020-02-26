STM boys to close regular season with Yankton, Brandon Valley

Hollenbeck said they could lose some power points with a couple of losses, but he said it is really not about power points. It's more about getting your team better and getting prepared for the state tournament.

"Anybody who claims power points are ever an issue, whether you are playing up and down, is missing the big point," he said. "You have to beat the good teams anyway to be a state champion."

Hollenbeck adds that they are fortunate that AA East River sees the value of playing them.

"The Rapid City schools don't see the value in it and that is their choice," he said. "I know the kids on Central and Stevens would like the play us, but it is their administration that has kept that from happening, and that is unfortunate."

Yankton comes in at 14-4, but Huron spoiled the chances of a No. 1 versus No. 1 when the Tigers edged the Bucks 67-65 last weekend. The Bucks, however, with Mors, who verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin before his junior season, is still one of the AA teams to beat. Earlier this month Mors also broke the AA all-time scoring record (Eric Kline, Aberdeen Central) and now has 2,083 points.