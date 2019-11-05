While regular season records can sometimes be tossed out the window come tournament time, there are times when what reads out on paper plays out on the court.
Tuesday night’s Region 8A tournament volleyball contest between St. Thomas More and Hot Springs exemplified the latter as the Cavaliers easily took care of business, trouncing the Lady Bison 25-2, 25-14, 25-13 at the St. Thomas More Gymnasium.
St. Thomas More (31-5) came into Class A state playoffs riding a 13-game winning streak, and while a young Hot Springs squad (4-26) had overcome a horrendous a 17-game losing streak to open the year with late season improvement, the Lady Bison proved no match for the Cavaliers.
The pattern was quickly established in the opening set as the Cavaliers jumped out to a quick 5-1 lead, and then cemented the set win via a strong service game by senior Ciara Benson who ran off a string of 16 consecutive points before Bison senior Tyler Warner snapped the skein with a middle hit kill.
Included in the impressive run were five of Benson’s nine aces in the match, and big hits from junior Haleigh Timmer, who had a game-high 12 kills on the night, as the Cavaliers closed out the first set blitz 25-2.
“Serving is one of our strong suits. We try to serve the ball hard and keep the other team off-balance," St. Thomas More coach Scott Benson said. “Our goal tonight was to come out focused in the first set and play with some intensity, and I was happy with what I saw tonight.”
Hot Springs coach Tanna White acknowledged that her team might have come out with a “deer in the headlights” aspect in the opening set.
“That happens sometimes.” White said. “They come in here and they know they will see great athletes and a very good team, and that can affect a team mentally. With a young team (one senior), we’ve been working on that all season. The right mental attitude is something you need to take on the court to be able to compete successfully.”
Hot Springs did find some mojo in the second set clawing back from an early disadvantage resulting from a series of kills by Timmer to draw within 11-8, before the Cavalier service game once again took a toll. Freshman Reese Ross served three consecutive aces allowing the Cavaliers to pull away, expand the lead and close out the set 25-14.
“Haleigh is a special player and a phenomenal athlete. This is about her third best sport and she is pretty phenomenal in it,” Scott Benson said. “We wanted to stay aggressive, serving the ball hard, swinging hard and making sure of our blocks and she did that.”
In the third set, Hot Springs grabbed its only lead of the night jumping up 3-2 behind an ace by sophomore Kylene Baker before Cavalier senior Grace Brechtel responded with five consecutive aces to tip the balance in the Cavaliers favor at 8-3.
“We played a lot better in the second and third set though we needed to eliminate some mistakes with our serves and other things to be able to be right in those games,” White said. “We have a really tough region. I look around the state, and I think West River is doing a really good job developing volleyball players, and it’s something that Hot Springs needs to keep working on to be able to start competing with these teams.”
Tyler Warner led the Lady Bison attack with six kills, while Kaitie Harris had four digs and two kills.
Hot Springs was unable to draw any closer as St. Thomas More closed out the third set 25-13, and behind the spikes of the formidable front line of Timmer, Benson (seven kills) and sophomore Mairin Duffy, who were afforded excellent kill opportunities by junior setter Sarah Matthes (28 assists).
“For a first-year setter, Sarah has really come along,” Coach Benson stated. “She is very intelligent and knows where to put the ball. We have some very athletic hitters and can swing from every position, and I think that is definitely an advantage for us. Overall, I thought we took care of business and are ready for the next step.”
The next step for St. Thomas More will be Thursday night (6 p.m.) when the Cavaliers, the No. 2 seed in Region 8A, host No. 3 seed Rapid City Christian (27-6), a Tuesday night winner over Belle Fourche, with a spot in next week’s SoDak 16 round on the line.