The St. Thomas More volleyball team overcame a tight start to roll past Lead-Deadwood in three sets Thursday night at the STM Gym.
The Cavaliers, who trailed 12-10 in the opening set, went on to win 25-18, 25-9 and 25-19 in a battle between two of the top teams in the Region 8A standings.
With the win, the Cavaliers move to 14-4, while Lead-Deadwood dropped its second match in two days and stands at 5-3.
St. Thomas More took control at times with its strong serving game, with 17 points from aces. Ciara Benson led the way with seven aces, followed by Skylar Sullian with five and Alex Kandolin with three.
Kandolin led the STM hitting attack with 12 kills, while Benson added eight kills. Amelya Robinson had 21 set assists and Sullivan finished with 13 digs.
For Lead-Deadwood, Anna Campbell had eight kills and two blocks, while Carly Mehlberg had seven digs and two aces. Abiah Morrison also had eight digs for the Golddigers.
St. Thomas More hosts Hot Springs Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood hosts both Hill City and Custer on Tuesday.
HILL CITY 3, STURGIS 0: The Rangers dominated the Scoopers early and ran away with their seventh straight victory.
Hill City gave up just 38 points in the three sets, winning 25-8, 25-13 and 25-17. No other information was made available.
Hill City, 10-2, is at Lead-Deadwood Tuesday, while Sturgis, 4-9, hosts Spearfish Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, WHITE RIVER 0: The Lady Comets had little trouble in downing the Lady Tigers Tuesday at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian won by the scores of 25-15, 25-13 and 25-6. No other information was made available.
Rapid City Christian, 6-3, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday, while White River, 3-7, is at Philip Saturday.
SPEARFISH 3, DOUGLAS 1: The Spartans overcame a second-set loss to down the Patriots in four Thursday in Box Elder.
Spearfish dominated the three sets it won, taking the match 25-10, 26-28, 25-18 and 25-9.
Kyla Jarvis paced the Spartans with eight kills and three blocks, while Olivia Hoffman and Kennedy Kaitfors had seven kills each. Jalyn Carter, Mikayla Tracy and Ashtyn Reiners all had three aces.
Breah Mulvehill led Douglas with eight kills, while Jeslyn Jindra had 13 digs and three blocks. Sarah Vinson had 10 digs and Sierra Kolve had nine assists.
Spearfish, 3-8, hosts Mitchell Saturday, while Douglas, 1-9, is at Pierre Saturday.