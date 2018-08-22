Tuesday marked the first time in almost a year that the St. Thomas More and Douglas volleyball teams stepped onto a court in a game that counted, and the Cavaliers made the most of their season opener.
STM swept the Patriots in straight sets 25-18, 25-21 and 25-10.
Despite the win, Cavalier coach Scott Benson said he thought his team could have come out of the gates with a little more fire.
"We got the win, but I wasn’t real happy about our intensity level," he said. "I thought we did some good things, but they need to compete harder and play at a higher intensity level."
Douglas coach Jeff Nugent said his team has a long way to go, but for the first match of the season, he was happy with what he saw.
"We haven’t had that much offense and that clearly showed. I was disgruntled with our serving because we missed too many. Our serve receive, parts of it were good, we certainly have things to work on, but for August 21, I’m okay with it," he said. "I thought their effort was solid. Defensively, I thought we’d be a little further ahead than what we were; we showed some really good defense in practice."
The Cavs got off to a 10-6 start in the first set and later held a 18-13 lead before taking the first set.
In the second set, it was the Patriots that got off to a hot start. They jumped out to a 7-1 lead, but STM was able to work its way back and take its first lead at 15-14. Douglas tried to match, but the Cavaliers took the second set.
The third set was all Cavs, as STM road a 8-1 lead to a 10-5 lead and didn't let up until the match was won.
Ciara Benson had 10 kills and four aces to lead STM, while Amelya Robinson had 20 assists. Skylar Sullivan finished with 11 digs and Grace Brechtel had four blocks.
Douglas was led by Sarah Vinson with nine digs, Sierra Kolve with 12 assists, Jeslyn Jindra had five kills and Lamara Castaneda had four aces.
Both coaches acknowledged that the season is very young, and both were happy with how their preseason has gone.
"Practices have been real good. We’ve been working on a lot of things we want to accomplish this year. It just didn’t carry over to the game tonight," Benson said. "It’s the first game of the year and we’ll move on and try to get better from there."
This season the Cavs feature a lot of athleticism which Benson said will hopefully make up for their loss in size. STM also features only three seniors so lack of experience will have to be something it figures out as well.
"We were really young last year, and we’re still young," he said. "We still have some freshmen and sophomores on the court, and a lot of them are very limited in their volleyball experience."
Benson said he's never been a coach to set a magic number for how many wins he wants his team to get or how far he wants it to go in order for the season to be successful.
He's hoping the process leads to a fun journey and destination.
"My coaching philosophy is it’s a process, and we don’t focus on wins, conference, state or anything like that," he said. "We focus on the day-to-day and if we can work hard to get better each day than stuff at the end of the season will take care of itself."
STM will next be in action at the Custer Tournament this weekend.
Nugent said Douglas's practices have been enthusiastic and he likes the cohesion of his team so far. The first few games for the Patriots, however, are a bit of a gauntlet.
This weekend they head to a tournament in Huron that will feature Mitchell, Brookings, Sioux Falls O'Gorman and Huron.
Nugent said this could be a good thing or a bad thing for the team as it will depend on how its attitude will be.
"The road ahead for us is tough. Coming off from that into the Black Hills Conference, we’ll be good. It’ll be how they take it," he said. "If we go ‘oh poor me,’ it won’t be good, but if we say ‘we’ve got to play better,’ we’ll be good."
Following the Huron tournament, Douglas faces Custer Tuesday.
The Patriots might not have an individual strength according to Nugent. He said he thought his team's defense would be further along by now and he's hoping his offense can make some strides before conference season starts.
If Douglas is going to be successful this season, Nugent said the Patriots will have to focus on playing with, and for, each other.
"I think overall we can be much better than we showed tonight on offense. This is a non-conference game so hopefully next time we meet them it’ll be better," he said. "I don’t see any big individual strength, team play is what I think we need. Team defense and a lot of team cohesion. Better communication would be applicable to what we were lacking tonight, a lot of times it be just little, subtle things."