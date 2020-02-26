STM girls anxious to close regular-season

"When you start up a game, especially on your home court 0-for-whatever, and only allow 10 (in the first) to a Winner team that is scoring 70 a game, there are some good things out of it," he said. "I think the pressure Winner was able to put on us certainly helped us prepare the following week because Red Cloud does the same thing. Red Cloud's trap, their intuition, their anticipation, is incredible. If you have not been able to prepare for that, I don't know how you get a team ready to experience what is going to happen?

"To experience what we did against Winner and come back against a good Red Cloud team, at their place, it was a great win for us. It has been building since. We look forward to these two games to continue to fight hard, and if we get the wins, that will be a bonus. If not, we will know we played some solid teams. Our schedule is as tough as anybody's."

STM went on the road last season and faced Yankton and Brandon Valley, losing to the Gazelles, but came back to beat the Lynx, who went on to win the AA state title.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kandolin said he knows they will have their hands full this weekend.

"It is not ever going to be easy when you have teams like that with talented girls from top to bottom," he said. "Yankton has six seniors, and they all produce somehow. It is going to be tough for us."