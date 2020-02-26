STM girls anxious to close regular-season

About three weeks ago, the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team's loss to defending state champion and unbeaten Winner proved to be a typical learning-experience game
Still a young team that has been hampered by injuries this season, the Cavaliers came back from their lone season loss to beat a good Red Cloud team the next week, and will look to finish on a strong note this weekend against a pair of good Class AA opponents, Yankton and Brandon Valley.
STM hosts Yankton Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center at 6:15 p.m. and then takes on Brandon Valley Saturday at 1 p.m., also at the Civic Center.
These final two regular-season games are what they want at the end of the season, head coach Brandon Kandolin said.
"We want to play a couple of solid teams. By this time of the year we are hoping that we are doing the things that we need to do," he said.
In a matchup of No. 1 (Winner) versus then No. 2, the Cavaliers came out a bit on the cold side, going 0-of-17 from the field in the first quarter and trailing 10-0. STM would battle back some but fell to the Warriors, 54-40.
A week later the Cavaliers bounced back and beat a good Red Cloud team 61-42 in Pine Ridge.
At 17-1, Kandolin likes where they are headed.
"When you start up a game, especially on your home court 0-for-whatever, and only allow 10 (in the first) to a Winner team that is scoring 70 a game, there are some good things out of it," he said. "I think the pressure Winner was able to put on us certainly helped us prepare the following week because Red Cloud does the same thing. Red Cloud's trap, their intuition, their anticipation, is incredible. If you have not been able to prepare for that, I don't know how you get a team ready to experience what is going to happen?
"To experience what we did against Winner and come back against a good Red Cloud team, at their place, it was a great win for us. It has been building since. We look forward to these two games to continue to fight hard, and if we get the wins, that will be a bonus. If not, we will know we played some solid teams. Our schedule is as tough as anybody's."
STM went on the road last season and faced Yankton and Brandon Valley, losing to the Gazelles, but came back to beat the Lynx, who went on to win the AA state title.
Kandolin said he knows they will have their hands full this weekend.
"It is not ever going to be easy when you have teams like that with talented girls from top to bottom," he said. "Yankton has six seniors, and they all produce somehow. It is going to be tough for us."
Yankton has won 10 straight games and is 13-5 on the season, fourth in the media poll and fifth in power points. Although Brandon Valley has struggled at times this year at 9-9, it does come back as the defending champs.
"It will be really good competition, especially going into the postseason. Winning those games will be really important for our seeding," STM junior Haleigh Timmer said. "It will give us confidence if we take those wins, and we'll just continue to grow as a team."
The Cavaliers are also looking forward to playing on the Barnett Arena floor as they prepare for postseason, as compared to their smallish STM gymnasium.
"The atmosphere is going to be incredible, being able to play in that type of arena. You just don't get to do that every often," Kandolin said. "The next thing is just the benefit of the large floor. Yankton's gym is a regulation floor, but for us to be on a bigger floor, in some ways I think that can benefit us. We have some pretty good length and we have some track athletes. To be able to run up and down the floor and take advantage of the longer floor could give us a few advantages here and there."
Even in that loss to Winner, Kandolin said they are getting into a little better of a rhythm after they had to overcome several injuries. He now said they have a consistent seven out on the court, and will see senior Kaci Cooper back after missing five weeks with an injury.
"We've had some pretty tough games down the stretch the last three or four weeks," he said. "Considering everything that has happened, I'm pleased with where we are at now."
With those injuries, freshmen Scarlet Grimshaw and Jada Mollman have seen significant playing time, while sophomore Mairin Duffy is now in the starting lineup, as well as junior Jenna Jacobson. Seniors Delaney Klosterman and Skylar Sullivan have also been solid leaders as well.
"It just bodes well to the future," Kandolin said. "They get to experience everything, and we're doing it at a high level. That experience will transfer to the remaining young ones who are going to look at the future after next year when we lose four seniors — who is going to fill those footsteps?"
Timmer, the team's leading scorer at over 20 points a game, said the younger players are fitting in, especially after the Winner loss.
"I think we used that game to grow and not get down on ourselves," Timmer said. "I think we're continuing to find more ways to score, more ways to defend better, and picking up those little details as we go."