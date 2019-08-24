Although the St. Thomas More girls' soccer team opened the season with a loss at Sioux Falls Christian Friday night, it had little trouble Saturday as it ran past Groton Area for a 5-0 victory in Groton.
According to STM coach Doug Noyes, one of the main reasons the Cavaliers had some trouble in Sioux Falls Friday night was due to the field differences as they play and practice on grass, while Sioux Falls Christian plays on turf.
Sioux Falls Christian scored a 2-0 win over St. Thomas More and Noyes believed the roles would’ve been reversed had the game been played on a grass field.
“If we had played on a grass field, I believe we would’ve won,” he said. “We created some great opportunities and had probably 10 really nice chances, but you need 15 or 20 to score. It is an odds game and if you get enough chances you’ll get one in. They (Christian) are a good team, but that was the difference. If we had been playing on grass, it would’ve been different. With more and more of our opponents having turf fields, we are at a disadvantage. We have to figure something out so we can level the playing field.”
Fast forward to Saturday’s matchup in Groton, a match in which the Cavaliers scored two minutes in and took over from there.
The difference may have been the field, as the Tigers play on a grass field, as opposed to turf.
Erica Howard opened the scoring for STM on an assist from Vivian Hurd and the Cavaliers added to it five minutes later on a Gabbie Robbins goal, assisted by Megan Carlson.
Up by a pair of goals in the second half, St. Thomas More added to its lead once again on an unassisted goal from Carlson.
At the 70 minute mark, Howard scored her second goal of the day, this time on an assist from Jenna Jacobson.
With seven minutes remaining in the game, STM’s Hurd forced on an own goal with some defensive pressure to put the game away.
“The opportunity in every game is a learning experience and you take those lessons into the next day,” Noyes said. “Turf or no turf, we need to do better. I spent some time running through some scenarios with them and got to Groton in time to do some walkthrough stuff. Hence forth. you saw three of our four goals were scored on nice assists. I couldn’t fault the girls a moment for how hard they worked and how smart they played this weekend.”
St. Thomas More (1-1) will return home to take on Spearfish Tuesday at 5 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 2, SPEARFISH 1: Despite keeping the match close throughout, the Spartans suffered a narrow loss at the hands of O’Gorman in Spearfish on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish (1-3) will play at St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 2, GROTON AREA 1: The Cavaliers closed the two-day East River trip with the win over the Tigers.
Tom Solano scored two minutes into the match with an assist from Will Green, and Jakob Brinkman added a goal at the 36-minute mark, assisted by Jason Albertson.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cavalier defense was also key to the win, anchored by strong showings by Sam Mortimer, Aaron Nelson, Sam Evans, Trevor Erlandson and Liam Yantes.
STM, 2-1, host Spearfish Tuesday at Dakota Fields.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 3, SPEARFISH 1: The Knights earned their third win of the season with a victory over Spearfish Saturday morning in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this game.
Spearfish (3-1-1) is at St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Raiders go 2-0 in Yankton
The Rapid City Stevens girls' tennis team closed out its East River weekend road trip with a pair of wins in Yankton Saturday morning.
The Raiders kicked off the morning with a 9-0 victory over Vermillion, before defeating Yankton 7-2 later in the day.
Macy Lundstrom had a good day on the court for Stevens as she picked up a win over Abby Hanson of Vermillion, 10-2, and followed it with a victory over Ashlyn McGhee of Yankton (10-1).
Her doubles partner, Abby Sherill, also earned a pair of singles wins as she defeated Vermillion’s Lauren Mandernach (10-0) and Yankton’s Stacia Sherman (10-3).
The duo also won both of their doubles matches as they dropped Brooke Jensen and Madi Schladoer of Vermillion (10-2) and Madi Binder and McGhee in a hard fought 10-7 match.
Rapid City Stevens (6-2) will play in the Rapid City Invite starting Thursday.
Christian doubles squads compete in Madison
After a successful first day at the Madison Tournament Friday, Rapid City Christian played off that momentum in doubles action Saturday as it finished first in Flight 1, while taking second in both Flight 2 and 3.
In Flight 1, the Comets earned their way into the title match and defeated Madison by a score of 8-2.
Christian would go on to lose in the title matches of Flights 1 and 2, including dropping an 8-5 decision to Aberdeen Roncalli in Flight 2, and another 8-2 loss to Roncalli in Flight 3.
No individual information was made available for these matches.