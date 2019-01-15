There was plenty of running and gunning for the St. Thomas More girls' and boys' basketball teams Tuesday night.
Both teams got out to early leads, and rolled to wins against Lead-Deadwood, with the Cavalier girls winning 55-30 and the boys 78-23.
On throwback night, with STM coming out as the St. Martin's Ravens and Lead-Deadwood coming out as the Deadwood Bears, the girls' game started as a classic STM blitz, with early pressure and steals pushing the Cavalier lead to 8-2 in the first four minutes.
"We slowed their tempo down. I don't think they got a lot of easy looks," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "One thing is I think we bailed them out with a lot of fouls in the first half. It's something we've been trying to take care of, especially because we are not very deep off the bench."
Fouls aside, the Cavs led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter.
The foul trouble was able to keep the Golddiggers in the game for a little bit in the second quarter, but by halftime the lead had swelled to 15 as STM led 30-15.
"I think there's a lot of positives we can take for ourselves from a game like this, although we struggled with way too many turnovers, and on the offensive end," Lead-Deadwood coach Tim Hansen said. "Against a St. Thomas More Brandon Kandolin-led team, that's going to happen."
Hansen said the Golddiggers are trying a new style of play this season, similar to the Cavaliers pressing style. He said the team can take away some lessons on how the style is played from how well STM played it Tuesday night.
"It's really tough against a disciplined team like St. Thomas More," he said. "I think there were some things we found out about ourselves tonight, and if we learned those lessons, this will be a good thing for us."
Kandolin praised the defense Lead-Deadwood played, saying it did give the Cavaliers some problems matchup-wise.
"I thought they did a great job causing problems with us with their zone press, whether is full court or three-quarter, or even in their half court," he said. "It had us making a lot of bad decisions and attempts. We struggled to get a lot of open looks. Our decision making has to get a lot better on the offense end."
STM came out of the locker room with the same energy, and it clamped down even more on defense, allowing just six points in the third quarter, leading 47-21 with one quarter to play.
Midway through the fourth quarter the running clock was put in place, and Lead-Deadwood outscored the Cavaliers 9-8.
Haleigh Timmer led all scorers with 22 points, while Miarin Duffy kicked in 10 for the Cavaliers. The Golddiggers were led by Anna Campbell, who had 13.
STM, 8-3, will face Spearfish on the road Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 5-4, hosts Hill City Thursday.
The boys' game was over even quicker than the girls' game. In the first minute and a half, a relenting press gave the Cavaliers a 13-2 lead. Behind three 3-pointers from Caden Casey, STM led 28-9 after eight minutes. He would finish as the game's leading scorer with 16 points, although he did not play most of the second half.
Ryder Kirsch kicked in 13 for the Cavaliers, as well as Michael Gylten who had 10. Lead-Deadwood got seven points from Jordy Stulken.
"That's an awfully good basketball team that we have a hard time matching up with," Lead-Deadwood coach Travis Rogers said. "They shot the ball extremely well. They jumped on us with a lot of points right away and they're real long. We had some trouble with their press mostly because of their length and speed."
A running clock was put in place at the start of the third quarter as STM led 72-20 after three. The Cavs outscored the Golddiggers 6-3 in the fourth quarter.
"We talked quite a bit about coming out and playing with a lot of intensity right away," Cavalier coach David Hollenbeck said. "Lead, those kids play hard and they're well coached. They have some young guys on the court and we had a little bit of a size advantage. But they played hard and competed well against us."
Rogers said he isn't going to dwell on the game for very long, but hopes his team can take something away from the loss.
"I will talk to them about how good a high school basketball team can be with the proper preparation," he said. "St. Thomas More is a great program and they work hard to get here. I just want my guys to see that it's possible with lots of hard work."
For STM, the focus shifts to a big matchup Saturday in the conclusion of the Hanson Classic at Mitchell. The Cavaliers will face the No. 1 ranked Tea Area Titans, who are 10-1 on the season.
For 9-0 STM, it will be a true measure of where it is in its development this season.
"We're going to have our work cut out for us," Hollenbeck said. "We're well aware that we're playing the best team. They're predicted to win it all, and it will take an incredible effort to even be close to them, they're that good."
Tip-off for that game will be 8 p.m. Lead-Deadwood, 4-6, hosts Hill City Thursday.