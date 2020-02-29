STM girls come up short against Brandon Valley

After a missed free throw by the Lynx, STM called time out with 13.9 seconds remaining to set up what they hoped would be the winning play. With about five seconds remaining, Klosterman drove to the middle and to the basket, but her shot was off the mark, forcing another foul by the Cavs with 3.7 seconds remaining.

Hannah Behrens hit both free throws, and after another timeout, the Cavs still had one more shot. They were able to get the ball down the court and freshman Scarlet Grimshaw got the 3-pointer off at the buzzer, but it was well off the mark.

"We did battle and give ourselves a chance," Kandolin said. "We had some opportunities at the end. Again, it's a young team with some miscues and growing pains that we are going through. Hopefully we can clean those up before our next games."

Brandon Valley coach Mike Zerr told his team the Cavaliers were going to make a charge, and he was right.