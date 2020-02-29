STM girls come up short against Brandon Valley

Friday night the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team started strong in its win over Yankton.
That wasn't the case Saturday against another Class AA squad, Brandon Valley, and it cost the Cavaliers, as the Lynx held on for a 56-53 win in the regular-season finales for both teams at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Brandon Valley led for the entire game, although the Cavaliers battled back to within one point in the final minutes, only to come up short.
"They got out to a good start, something that we talked about that we can't let happen," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said.
The Lynx, with three players standing about 6-foot tall with long arms, gave the smaller Cavaliers problems, not only offensively but on the defensive end of the court.
On offense, Brandon Valley was able to get the ball down low to senior Hannah Behrens, freshman Hilary Behrens and sophomore Sidney Thue. When the St. Thomas More defense adjusted, they kicked the ball out and multiple Brandon players were able to hit some big 3-pointers.
On defense, the Lynx were able to either block a few STM shots, or alter the trajectory, giving the Cavaliers some problems inside.
"They post up well and that length seemed to take a toll on us for a while," Kandolin said. "We had to make some adjustments there, and when they did kick it, they knocked down some open shots. It is tough to come back when you are knocking down open shots."
The Lynx jumped out to a 6-0 lead before the Cavaliers closed the gap at 13-12 on 3-pointers by senior Skylar Sullivan and sophomore Mairin Duffy, and two baskets by junior Haleigh Timmer.
Thue's basket closed the first quarter at 19-15 Brandon Valley, and the Lynx led by as much as eight before the Cavs chipped away and cut the lead to 31-29 at halftime on a late basket by Timmer.
Again, the Lynx had the upper hand early and gained a seven-point lead on a 3-pointer by India Bradfield with 2:50 remaining in the third.
Leading by four, Brandon Valley opened up its first double-digit lead at 46-36 on consecutive 3-pointers by Kylie Foss and Mara Schaap, before taking a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lynx began to pull away in the fourth and used two 3-pointers by Emma Jarovski and Bradfield for a 52-41 advantage with 6:35 to play.
STM senior Kaci Cooper, in her second game back after begin out for the last month or so due to injury, scored four straight points and the Cavs closed the gap to 52-49.
Brandon valley continued to hold on, as STM's Delaney Klosterman scored on a layup to cut the lead to 54-53 with 1:17 to play.
Both teams turned the ball over before the Cavs had a golden opportunity to take the lead.
After a missed free throw by the Lynx, STM called time out with 13.9 seconds remaining to set up what they hoped would be the winning play. With about five seconds remaining, Klosterman drove to the middle and to the basket, but her shot was off the mark, forcing another foul by the Cavs with 3.7 seconds remaining.
Hannah Behrens hit both free throws, and after another timeout, the Cavs still had one more shot. They were able to get the ball down the court and freshman Scarlet Grimshaw got the 3-pointer off at the buzzer, but it was well off the mark.
"We did battle and give ourselves a chance," Kandolin said. "We had some opportunities at the end. Again, it's a young team with some miscues and growing pains that we are going through. Hopefully we can clean those up before our next games."
Brandon Valley coach Mike Zerr told his team the Cavaliers were going to make a charge, and he was right.
"I said in the fourth quarter coming out of a timeout, that they are a championship-caliber basketball team. They have proven that over and over again, and they are going to make a run, and they did," Zerr said. "To our credit, and knowing our team was young at the start but maturing, they handled it great. It wasn't perfect, it wasn't exactly the way it needed to be. But at the end we executed and they created what they were trying to do and we got it done."
Timmer led the Cavaliers, 17-2, with 15 points, followed Klosterman and Duffy with nine each and Cooper with eight points.
Bradfield led Brandon Valley, 11-9, with 13 points and Hannah Behrens added 12.
The Cavaliers enter the postseason with a bye as they will open Thursday at home against the winner of Lead-Deadwood and Rapid City Christian.
Despite the loss, Saturday's game prepared them for the postseason, Kandolin said.
"Going into the playoffs, you want this type of a game so we get the basketball IQ working," he said. "We need to be able to think, we need to be able to make smart plays, and we need to be able to execute when it comes down to the wire."