STM girls cruise past Braves

The St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team kicked off the Cavalier Classic in Aberdeen with a matchup against a tough Cheyenne-Eagle Butte squad.
When all was said and done, the Cavaliers used a quick start and stingy defense to earn a 51-33 victory over the Braves Friday afternoon.
More, which was 3-0 heading into Friday’s matchup, got out to a fast start as it took a 10-0 lead.
STM coach Brandon Kandolin credited his defense for early lead, but said Cheyenne-Eagle Butte never really gave up despite the early deficit.
“We got some quick turnovers and we were able to turn those into some easy baskets. I don’t think they (the Braves) got a good shot off for probably their first five or six possessions. Then they seemed to settle in and makes some shots," Kandolin said.
Haleigh Timmer led the way for the Cavaliers with 27 points, while Kaci Cooper chipped in with eight.
Miranda Vines and Markee Shaving paced the Braves with seven points apiece.
St. Thomas More will play Aberdeen Roncalli to close out the Cavalier Classic tonight at 6 p.m., while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (4-2) hosts Todd County at 1 p.m.
SPEARFISH 61, STURGIS 56: Led by a balanced offensive attack, the Spartans earned their first win of the season with a victory over Sturgis Friday night in Spearfish.
With the Spartans carrying a 31-28 lead into the half, the Scoopers bounced back to take a 43-41 advantage into the fourth.
Spearfish outscored Sturgis 20-13 in the fourth to put the game away.
The Spartans had four players score in double figures, led by Erin Rotert and Bella Reid, who had 12 points apiece.
Tayler Duncan chipped in with 11 for Spearfish, Stella Marcus added 10 points and Rotert finished with 10 rebounds.
Sarah Janz led the Scoopers with 17 points and eight boards, while Kylie Shaw finished with 14 points.
The Spartans (1-4) play at Rapid City Stevens Tuesday, while Sturgis (1-4) hosts Lead-Deadwood today at 4 p.m.
WINNER 56, BON HOMME 26: The Warriors carried a 38-7 lead into the half as they cruised past Bon Homme Friday night in Winner.
Bella Swedlund paced the Warriors with 17 points, while Kalla Bertram finished with 11 points.
Jaden Kortan led Bon Homme with nine points, followed by Ciera Himes, who added seven points and nine rebounds.
Winner (4-0) travels to Parkston today for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Boys Basketball
BELLE FOURCHE 58, NEW UNDERWOOD 23: The Broncs had little trouble Friday night as they ran past New Underwood.
Belle Fourche led 22-7 at the end of the first and extended its advantage to 48-18 to start the fourth.
Kelby Olson led the Broncs with 19 points, Tate Larson added 11 points and Logan Goeders finished with nine points and eight boards.
Conner Knuppe paced the Tigers with seven points.
Belle Fourche (4-2) will host Lemmon today at 4 p.m., while New Underwood (3-1) travels to Crazy Horse on Friday.
WINNER 62, BON HOMME 24: Winner outscored Bon Homme 17-1 in the second quarter on its way to picking up the win.
Brady Fritz led the Warriors with 25 points, Phillip Jorgensen added nine points and Fred Whiting finished with eight.
Nate Scieszinski and Carter Eucker paced Bon Homme with six points each.
Winner (3-1) will play Dell Rapids/St. Mary today at 5 p.m.
GREGORY 59, GAYVILLE-VOLIN 36: Coy Determan scored 26 points to lead Gregory to a win over Gayville-Volin on Friday.
Tommy Determan chipped in with 13 points for the Gorillas, while Bryan Eagle Star led the team in rebounds with eight.
Andrew Gustad paced Gayville-Volin with 10 points.
Gregory (4-2) will play at Andes Central/Dakota Christian today at 2:15 p.m.
ST. THOMAS MORE 72, SISSETON 36: The top-ranked Cavaliers rolled to the easy win Friday night at the Cavalier Classic in Aberdeen.
No other results were made available.
STM, 4-0, faces host Aberdeen Roncalli tronight at 7 p.m.
High School Wrestling
Cobblers split in Rochester, Minn.
The Rapid City Central wrestling team split a pair of matches on the opening day of The Clash in Rochester, Minn., on Friday.
The Cobblers had a tough matchup to open the day as they dropped a 64-5 decision to Micheals-Albertville, Minn.
Despite the early loss, Central bounced back in its second matchup of the day as it defeated Northwest, Neb., 42-30 later in the day.
The Cobblers will close out the tournament today starting at 11 a.m.