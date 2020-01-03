STM girls cruise past Braves

The St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team kicked off the Cavalier Classic in Aberdeen with a matchup against a tough Cheyenne-Eagle Butte squad.

When all was said and done, the Cavaliers used a quick start and stingy defense to earn a 51-33 victory over the Braves Friday afternoon.

More, which was 3-0 heading into Friday’s matchup, got out to a fast start as it took a 10-0 lead.

STM coach Brandon Kandolin credited his defense for early lead, but said Cheyenne-Eagle Butte never really gave up despite the early deficit.

“We got some quick turnovers and we were able to turn those into some easy baskets. I don’t think they (the Braves) got a good shot off for probably their first five or six possessions. Then they seemed to settle in and makes some shots," Kandolin said.

Haleigh Timmer led the way for the Cavaliers with 27 points, while Kaci Cooper chipped in with eight.

Miranda Vines and Markee Shaving paced the Braves with seven points apiece.

St. Thomas More will play Aberdeen Roncalli to close out the Cavalier Classic tonight at 6 p.m., while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (4-2) hosts Todd County at 1 p.m.