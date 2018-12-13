It was a typical first game of the season for the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team, and so was the score.
The Cavaliers opened with a 62-30 win over Alliance, Nebraska, Thursday night at the STM Gym. It was a game that saw St. Thomas More do what it has done in the past five championship seasons — play ball-hawking defense and score in transition.
But with a team that has numerous new faces out on the court, there's plenty to work on for veteran head coach Brandon Kandolin.
"You could certainly tell it was the first game," Kandolin said. "There were some good things that we saw, and there certainly things that we need to look at and try to improve upon."
The Cavs don't have a lot of time to fine tune, as they face perennial Nebraska power Crofton Saturday at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.
"I think there were some focus issues, and again it is a new group, other than Alex (Kandolin) and Haleigh (Timmer). There are four girls who really need to step up and everybody has to learn to be on the same page. The main hurdle is how do we get on the same page earlier than us trying to tell them what they need to do."
Timmer had a career game in the start of only her sophomore season with 25 points, 23 in the first half.
She too liked some things but liked the fact that they have plenty to work on.
"We're obviously excited that we got the win, but we have a few things we need to adjust, and one of those things is our fouling, and our defense throughout the whole game," Timmer said.
St. Thomas More led 19-2 at the end of the first quarter and 42-12 at halftime, enabling the second half to move quickly with the running clock.
Brandon Kandolin said that building a decent lead allowed them to put in some other players and see what they were capable of.
"We had a lot of players with two and three fouls, and if we are not going to be very deep, one thing we have to be concerned about is we can't make so many fouls 80 feet away from the basket," he said. "If that is going to happen, we have to make sure we have two or three girls ready to step in, and again just execute and be fundamentally sound."
Offensively, the Cavaliers again fed off of their defense and were able to hit some timely 3-pointers to mix things up. Lizzy Elder finished with 12 points and Alex Kandolin added 11.
"Haleigh can do a lot of things, inside and outside," Brandon Kandolin said. "She creates problems on the defensive end with long arms and tipped balls. We'll look at her and Alex did a great job of seeing the floor and trying to manage the game. I was also pleased that other girls were able to step up and knock down some outside shots, because that is what it is going to take when teams try to take away Haleigh and Alex."
For Alliance, 1-4, Emerson Cyza led the way with 16 points.
STM will now prepare for Crofton, a Nebraska state-title team the Cavaliers have faced in year's past. Crofton is 4-1 on the season.
"That is always a tough one for us. It's game two and we have to travel across the state in five hours and play a game against Crofton, which is its sixth game of the season," Kandolin said. "No matter what, it is a matter of, 'what are we going to do in this day-span here to try and recognize the little things we need to do better.' And the mindset of 'when we step out on the floor, who is going to accept the challenges and who is going to take over.' And for me, how are we adjusting defensively?
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. mountain time.
"I think we're going to have to keep our composure and play the game we know how to play," Timmer said.