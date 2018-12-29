The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team isn't used to being down by 12 points in the second half too often.
Like hardly ever.
But that is exactly where STM was Saturday night against Aberdeen Roncalli in the third period of their Cavalier Christmas Classic contest at Barnett Arena.
STM took on the deficit head on and shut down Roncalli, outscoring their opponents 20-2 the rest of the way for a tough 40-34 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.
"I'm proud of what the girls did again; big heart," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "We had a chance to fold again with some key players not playing. We have a lot of youth and inexperience out there, so to be able to fight and never give up and do the things necessary to get the win, that was pretty big for us."
St. Thomas More, trailing 32-28 after three periods, held Roncalli to just two free throws in the fourth period.
Playing without two starters — Alex Kandolin, who is out for the season with an ACL injury, and junior Skylar Sullivan, who tweaked an ankle Friday night in the win over Madison — had to come back with several players not used to being in that situation.
STM tied the game on two free throws by Ciara Benson and a basket by Kaci Cooper, and took the lead for the first time since early in the first period on a basket by Lizzy Elder.
Roncalli scored its lone fourth-quarter points on a pair of free throws by Mariah Winegar with 1:08 to play, but that was it for Aberdeen.
Elder put the STM Cavs in the lead again on a basket with 43 seconds remaining and sophomore Haleigh Timmer hit four free throws to close the scoring.
Roncalli, which took a 12-point lead on the sharp outside shooting from Olivia Hanson, twice missed 3-pointers in the final seconds to try to get back in the game.
"I think that Derek (Larson) does an incredible job with them; they are so fundamentally sound with everything, on the offensive end and the defensive end," Kandolin said. "They were executing everything they needed to do at the beginning and we weren't communicating defensively. We let them get a lot of easy baskets, inside and 3-pointers."
Kandolin said he isn't sure if they really made too many adjustments, the communication on defense was just much better.
"The continuing pressure of having to see us bring the ball up eventually had them making longer passes, and they weren't running their offense as tight," he said. "That had a key to it. And they starting missing some shots, some open looks."
Timmer led the STM scoring attack, which struggled at times, with 17 points, while Benson, who missed Friday's game with an illness, chipped in with 10.
Trailing 22-16 at the half, the STM Cavs were able to finally chip away int he second half offensively. kandolin said they have several players who really haven't been running the typical offense that they normally run and it is going to take some time.
"Our play selection is very minimal because of the lack of experience. This week is something we will have to work on, getting everybody on the same page offensively, and still work on some of the defensive things," he said.
"We were able to get some closer shots and not settle for some longer shots; get into some gaps and make some good passes. Haleigh knocked down some free throws at the end that were very key."
No Roncalli Cavalier scored in double figures with Hanson leading the way with nine points.
The two wins put the defending state champions at 5-0 on the season, and they were good test for some future matchups against east River squads.
"I was very happy that Aberdeen and Madison was able to make it out here," Kandolin said. "There are a lot of good teams on the other side of the state, and you are going to have to play teams like that. I know Aberdeen is a quality team and they are going to go a long ways."
Saturday's win was a learning experience for the young Cavs, one that they will have to build off off — beginning Monday in practice.
"It is not going to get any easier," Kandolin said. "Our next four out of five games are across the state. We're going to have to step up when we play solid teams again."
BELLE FOURCHE 51, MADISON 40: The Lady Broncs remained unbeaten on the season with a strong first half over the Bulldogs in the other girls' game of the Classic.
Belle Fourche led 19-2 at the end of the first period and 33-15 at halftime.
Belle Fourche coach Bill Burr thought it was an up-and-down game for his team, but the up was good enough for the win.
"We played really well in the first half," Burr said. "In the second half we came out flat and didn't play very well. We just talked about that with the girls in the locker room. You have to finish those type of games off and don't let the opponent hang around. That's what we did. We didn't hit free throws at the end and got sloppy on defense."
Harley Fischer and Payson Birkeland led the way for Belle Fourche with 14 points each, while Ashley Byrd chipped in with 10.
The two wins this weekend put the Lady Broncs at 7-0 on the season.
"Coming in you look at the competition with Aberdeen Roncalli and Madison; we're excited to get out of here with two wins," Burr said. "They are both good ball clubs, and I thought our girls overall for the weekend, played pretty good."