STM girls run past Hill City in 2nd half

"In the first half we were anxious to just get the ball down the court and we didn't really set up any plays to get some open options," Klosterman said. "We were just kind of frantic. But in the second half, we did better job of setting up plays and getting open looks, and that really helped."

Kandolin said that in the first half they traded baskets with the Rangers, most of them from Timmer being able to streak down the floor.

"The second half I think we just wore them down more than they had us wore down," he said. "Again, Haleigh has a motor that just doesn't stop. When you can take advantage of that, we have to take advantage of it."

Timmer, who is averaging 30 points a game this season, had 14 points in the first half, but scored 21 of the team's 33 points in the second half. She finished with 15 field goals — all 2-point baskets. STM outscored Hill City 15-6 in the third for an eight-point lead and ran off 15 unanswered points in the fourth, 12 from Timmer, to pull away.

"We were not able to contain Timmer once again," Hill City coach Wade Ginsbach said. "If we can't figure that out, it is going to be a long night every time."

Klosterman finished with nine points while the rest of the STM roster had 14 points.