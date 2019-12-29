STM girls run past Hill City in 2nd half

Running into the locker room at halftime, the Hill City girls' basketball team was obviously excited about leading Class A perennial power St. Thomas More by one point.
The Cavaliers, however, had the last hurrah, and opened things up in the final two quarters en route to a 58-38 win Saturday night in Black Hills Conference action at the STM Gym.
Hill City gave the Cavaliers all they could handle in the first 20 minutes or so, never letting STM turn mistakes into easy baskets, and took advantage of their own possessions offensively.
St. Thomas More, 3-0, behind yet another outstanding game from junior Haleigh Timmer (35 points), eventually turned turnovers into easy points and held the Rangers to just 12 second-half points.
"They (Hill City) are a nice team, they have a lot of parts. They are very fundamentally sound and they run their stuff very well offensively. Defensively they are long and they are active," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "They are a nice team that will cause problems for a lot of other teams."
In a back-and-forth first half, STM led 15-11 at the end of one and 23-19 in the second after a couple of long jump shots by senior Delaney Klosterman. But the Rangers scored seven straight late on a 3-pointer by Whitney Edwards and baskets by Emily and Abby Siemonsma. Timmer's putback with two seconds remaining cut the Hill City lead to 26-25 at halftime.
"In the first half we were anxious to just get the ball down the court and we didn't really set up any plays to get some open options," Klosterman said. "We were just kind of frantic. But in the second half, we did better job of setting up plays and getting open looks, and that really helped."
Kandolin said that in the first half they traded baskets with the Rangers, most of them from Timmer being able to streak down the floor.
"The second half I think we just wore them down more than they had us wore down," he said. "Again, Haleigh has a motor that just doesn't stop. When you can take advantage of that, we have to take advantage of it."
Timmer, who is averaging 30 points a game this season, had 14 points in the first half, but scored 21 of the team's 33 points in the second half. She finished with 15 field goals — all 2-point baskets. STM outscored Hill City 15-6 in the third for an eight-point lead and ran off 15 unanswered points in the fourth, 12 from Timmer, to pull away.
"We were not able to contain Timmer once again," Hill City coach Wade Ginsbach said. "If we can't figure that out, it is going to be a long night every time."
Klosterman finished with nine points while the rest of the STM roster had 14 points.
"Delaney has another motor too, I like her intensity," Kandolin said. "She worked really hard on both ends of the floor. She is a much-needed part, and tonight she had a lot of minutes, probably 25 or 26 minutes. She works her tail off."
A transfer from Rapid City Stevens, Klosterman said she is enjoying her senior season with the Cavaliers.
"The team is awesome and really supportive," she said. "We play really fast ball and I like us pushing it in transition, and I like how we work on defense. It's been great."
Edwards led the Rangers, 3-2, with 13 points, while Abby Siemonsma finished with nine points and Emily Siemonsma and Hailey Wathen scored eight points each.
"Right now we're like a lot of people. We have some injuries with three girls out," Ginsbach said. "We have one senior and two juniors. But the sophomores have all been playing together since they were in eighth grade, and the juniors since they were freshmen. We're decent, but we just have to be able to put together a full game."
Hill City returns to action Friday at Rapid City Christian and hosts Kadoka Area Saturday.
St. Thomas More, meanwhile, is at Aberdeen next weekend for the annual Cavalier Classic and will face Cheyenne-Eagle-Butte and Aberdeen Roncalli.
Just three games into the season, Kandolin said they are still a work in progress, and Saturday night was another test to see where they are at and what they need to work on.
"The first half Hill City did a great job of taking care of the ball and made us pay when we didn't have the proper communication," he said. "But I think we're moving in the right direction. We're learning to play with each other a little more. The defensive part, the communication part has to get better. Right now we're a little more reactive than proactive. That anticipation has to get a little bit better."