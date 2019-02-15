The St. Thomas More girls' basketball pitched a shutout in the third quarter and ran past Hot Springs 53-10 Friday night at the STM Gym.
The Cavaliers led 16-3 at the end of the first period and 29-7 at halftime.
Haleigh Timmer led the St. Thomas More scoring attack with 19 points, followed by Jenna Jacobsen with 10 points and Lizzy Elder with eight points.
Tyler Warner scored four points for the Bison.
St. Thomas More, 14-4, closes the regular season next weekend at Yankton and Brandon Valley, while Hot Springs, 3-16, host Spearfish Tuesday.
WINNER 67, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 27: The Class A No. 2 Warriors had no trouble at all with the 40-point win over the Tigers Friday night in Winner.
Winner led 39-16 at halftime and 65-20 going into the fourth.
Bella Swedlund led all scorers with 22 points for Winner, along with four steals, followed by Gabriel Kocer with 15 points, Morgan Hammerbeck with 14 and Kalla Bertram with 10 points.
Megan Zahn led Mobridge-Pollock with 10 points.
Winner, 17-0, is at Miller Tuesday, while Mobridge-Pollock, 5-13, is at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Tuesday.
Boys basketball
WINNER 70, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 62: The Warriors used a big fourth quarter to upended the Tigers Friday night in winner.
Mobridge-Pollock led 52-48 going into the fourth, but Winner used a 22-10 final eight minutes to get the win.
Shea Connot paced the Warriors with 18 points, followed by Joren Bruun and Brady Fritz with 15 points each and Phillip Jorgensen added 12 points.
Reese Cerney led Mobridge-Pollock with 19 points, followed by Bryston Goehring with 15 points. Trace Cerney scored 11 points and Braxton Albers added 10 points.
Winner, 13-4, is at Crow Creek Monday, while Mobridge-Pollock, 10-8, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Monday.