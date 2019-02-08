The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team bounced back from a lop-sided loss last week to No. 2 Winner and just got past Red Cloud 42-40 Friday night at the STM Gym.
It was a tight game all of the way, as the Cavaliers led 11-9 at the end of one, but the game was tied at 18-all at halftime and 33-33 going into the fourth quarter.
The Cavs proved to be two points better than the Lady Crusaders in the final eight minutes.
Haleigh Timmer led STM with 20 points, while Lizzy Elder added 11. Red Cloud was paced by Stevie Fallis with 14 points.
STM, 12-4, will be at Douglas Tuesday, while Red Cloud, 10-6, hosts Hot Springs tonight.
SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 62, RAPID CITY STEVENS 50: The Warriors held on in the fourth quarter to get the win over the Raiders.
Washington led 34-23 at halftime, but Stevens came back to cut the lead to 45-38 heading into the fourth.
Kyah Watson led Stevens with 21 points and Elizabeth Schaefer added 11 points.
Washington for 17 points each from Peyton Rymerson and Samiya Jami, while Brielle Biteler added 15 points.
Stevens, 13-4, is at Sioux Falls Lincoln today, while Washington, 10-5, hosts Rapid City Central.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 45, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 28: The Patriots outscored the Cobblers 14-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win Friday night in Sioux Falls.
Lincoln was up 31-26 heading into the final period.
Morgan Hansen led the Patriots with 16 points, while Emma Osmundson added 13.
Juneau Jones led Central with nine points.
Central, 7-9, is at Sioux Falls Washington today, while Lincoln, 11-5, hosts Stevens.
Boys basketball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 74, SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 64: The Raiders used a big fourth quarter to beat the Warriors Friday night in Sioux Falls.
Stevens led 48-45 heading into the fourth.
Dylan Pourier led Stevens with 24 points, followed by Daniel Vigoren with 18, Mason Steele with 16 and Elliott Tyson with 12.
Eli Williams led Washington with 18 points.
Stevens, 11-5, is at Sioux Falls Lincoln today, while Washington, 4-11, hosts Rapid city Central.
SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 59, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 51: The top-ranked Patriots held off the Cobblers Friday in Sioux Falls.
No other results were made available.
Central, 7-9, is at Sioux Falls Washington today, while Lincoln, 13-1, hosts Stevens.
ALLIANCE, NEB. 64, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 43: Alliance rolled to the big win over the Comets Friday in Nebraska.
Jack Roisum led the Comets with 11 points and Zane Schlabach added nine points.
Mason Heemstra scored 31 points for Alliance and went over 1,000 points for his career.
Rapid City Christian, 12-3, is at New Underwood Thursday.
Wrestling
BELLE FOURCHE 60, DOUGLAS-RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 24: The Broncs got five pins and six forfeit wins Friday night in a dual in Box Elder.
Earning pins for the Broncs were Thomas McCoy (113), D'Angelo Garduna (120), Hunter Quenzer (126), Cayden Wolfe (145) and Cade Bickerdyke (160).
Earning pins for the Patriots were William George (120)Jackson Wilson (138), Colton Jackson (152) and Connor Braun (285).
Gymnastics
Watertown, Deuel win state team titles
Watertown and Deuel came out on top in the State Gymnastics team competition Friday in Brookings.
Watertown captured the AA title with 147.225 points, followed by Mitchell at 144.500 and Brookings at 138.375. Pierre was fourth at 137.250 and Sioux Falls O'Gorman was fifth at 134.650. Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central did not compete in the team portion of the meet.
In Class A, Deuel ran away from the nine-team field with 143.625 points, followed by Parkston/Ethan/Hanson with 132.950 points and Estelline/Hendricks at 132.825. Madison was fourth with 131.950 points and Milbank was fifth at 130.600. Hot Springs placed ninth with 122.425 points.
Individual competition in both classes begins today at 9:30 a.m. For Stevens, Shay Trimble and Emirra Returns will compete, while Reece Lowe competes for Central.
Competing for Hot Springs will be Carlie DeBoer, Tierra Schroeder, Jaylen Nachtigall, Jessi Shroeder and Taylor Pulscher.