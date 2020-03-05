STM girls smother Lead-Deadwood for 44-16 Region 8A win

The good news for the Lead-Deadwood girls' basketball team was that the Golddigers were able to break the St. Thomas More full-court press relatively easy.
Yet, they still had problems getting shots off and turned the ball over numerous against the St. Thomas More half-court zone defense as the Cavaliers rolled to a 44-16 win Thursday night in Region 8A play at the STM gymnasium..
With the win, St. Thomas More, 18-2, moves on to the SoDak 16 Monday.
Lead-Deadwood scored just six points by halftime and hit only five field goals in the game.
"We tried to push some pressure on them and they handled it really well. They made good reads and they caused us to foul very early," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said of the Golddigers. "We needed to get back out of it and get back to where we had a chance to get better gaps and help each other out a little more. We were able to force some turnovers, make them bend and make some bad decisions. We got some easy baskets early, and that is what we needed."
The Cavaliers did a good job on stopping Lead-Deadwood's leading scorer, senior Anna Campbell, who was held to just a pair of 3-pointers and one free throw. Lead-Deadwood didn't get its first field goal until barely over a minute to play in the first quarter, trailing 13-1.
"We played them earlier this season and Campbell kind of hurt us before, so we were prepping for that. We did a good job doing that," STM sophomore forward Mairin Duffy said. "I think we came out aggressive and strong, and teams kind of panic when we do that."
Lead-Deadwood coach Tim Hansen said it was tough sledding offensively for his team, and a lot of that had to do with STM's defense.
"Early on in the first quarter we were getting some decent looks, we just couldn't get them to fall. You could see us tighten up out there," Hansen said. "With STM being so good defensively, you can't run a good offense and make shots when you are tight."
Hansen said the Cavaliers hurt them with their full-court press the first time they played, and that was an emphasis to be better Thursday night taking care of the ball coming up the court. That worked, but their half-court game did not.
"When we got in the half court, the half-court pressure bothered us, so it was a tough night all of the way around," he said.
Offensively, the Cavaliers started hot, with 3-pointers by Duffy, junior Haleigh Timmer and senior Delaney Klosterman, before closing to a 13-4 lead at the end of the first.
"It seemed like they were kind of in a diamond-and-one type of thing," Kandolin said. "They were chasing Haleigh, face guarding her. We've talked about when somebody wants to face guard, we use Haleigh as more of a screener, and we have to make sure people are knocking down shots. We ran that offense pretty well. When you are hitting early, that makes it a lot easier."
STM scored the first 12 points of the second quarter on six points from Klosterman, and took a comfortable 30-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
"I think we came out excited, and you never know when it is the postseason, it could be one-and-done," Duffy said. "You have to come out strong and ready, and we did that, making our shots right away."
The STM regulars played about one possession into the fourth quarter before Kandolin went with his young reserves. Lead-Deadwood actually blanked STM 4-0 in the fourth after trailing 44-12.
Timmer led the Cavs with 11 points, followed by Duffy with nine and Klosterman with eight points.
Campbell led Lead-Deadwood with her seven points.
Despite the tough way to end the season, Hansen said it was a good year and good career from his six seniors. Lead-Deadwood closed at 15-7.
"When I first got here, the program was in some tough times, and these seniors, who played their last game tonight, have really done their program proud," Hansen said. "I have just a ton of respect for what they have done for Lead-Deadwood and the program in their four years here. They will be sorely missed."
STM, meanwhile, will turn right around and play in the SoDak 16 game, likely against Tri Valley. The parings weren't made available by the Journal press time, but will be updated as soon as possible.
"It's really exciting. It's also nerve wracking. We just need to get ready this weekend and play right away on Monday," said Duffy, who was surprised to see her older sister Aislinn Duffy at the game, along with another older sister Moira.
"Aislinn surprised me. She came in and I started crying when we were doing our starting lineup," Mairin Duffy said.
Kandolin said they are in a quick turnaround, as they will see who they play and try to make some adjustments and learn some personnel.
"Other than that, it's still continuing to focus on some of the stuff that we need to do," he said. "There are still some things we have to fine tune (Friday) and maybe Saturday and Sunday."