STM girls smother Lead-Deadwood for 44-16 Region 8A win

The good news for the Lead-Deadwood girls' basketball team was that the Golddigers were able to break the St. Thomas More full-court press relatively easy.

Yet, they still had problems getting shots off and turned the ball over numerous against the St. Thomas More half-court zone defense as the Cavaliers rolled to a 44-16 win Thursday night in Region 8A play at the STM gymnasium..

With the win, St. Thomas More, 18-2, moves on to the SoDak 16 Monday.

Lead-Deadwood scored just six points by halftime and hit only five field goals in the game.

"We tried to push some pressure on them and they handled it really well. They made good reads and they caused us to foul very early," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said of the Golddigers. "We needed to get back out of it and get back to where we had a chance to get better gaps and help each other out a little more. We were able to force some turnovers, make them bend and make some bad decisions. We got some easy baskets early, and that is what we needed."

The Cavaliers did a good job on stopping Lead-Deadwood's leading scorer, senior Anna Campbell, who was held to just a pair of 3-pointers and one free throw. Lead-Deadwood didn't get its first field goal until barely over a minute to play in the first quarter, trailing 13-1.