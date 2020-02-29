STM girls start, finish strong in win over Yankton

Timmer hit three and Klosterman added four more free throws in the final 30 seconds to help to seal the win.

"After I threw the ball away, I called a timeout just to regroup. Our biggest thing was to keep our composure and know that we had to get the ball in and be strong with it," Sullivan said.

"At the end they started to make runs, and No. 13 (Wuebben) is a hell of a player, and they throw a couple things up and they go in," Kandolin added. "You have to weather a storm some of the time. They had five fouls they had to make to try to get us at the line, and we knocked down free throws to lock down the game. This is a game that we needed, this was a game to learn from. I'm very proud of the effort."

Yankton coach Trey Krier credited many of the things the STM defense did to slow his team down offensively.

"Defensively they did a really good job of taking us out of the things that we wanted to do," Krier said. "It kind of felt like they were able to take away our dribble penetration, take away our catch and shoot, able to take away our post-up, which is basically the whole game. That makes it difficult for our kids to get a little offensive momentum, and we're a team that needs to get a little momentum to sustain momentum."