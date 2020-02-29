STM girls start, finish strong in win over Yankton

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team couldn't have asked for a better start, and as it turned out, a better finish, stopping Class AA Yankton 51-39 Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Class A No. 3 Cavaliers led the No. 4 AA Gazelles 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and by as much as 21 points in the third. Yankton chipped away and cut the lead to four late before STM hit 9-of-10 free throws in the final minute of play.
"It was a very good win for us," STM senior guard Skylar Sullivan said. "We went into it knowing that it was a big game against a AA school and we knew what we had to get done, and we did it."
"I thought everybody contributed in ways that they needed to," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "This is a great team win."
Junior Haleigh Timmer scored nine points in the first quarter, while Sullivan scored four early points.
"We always do better if we get a good start," Sullivan added. "I am a senior and I knew that. It did bring up my confidence as well, hitting those two shots right off the bat and that really helped us."
Yankton, however, put the clamps on Timmer for much of the second quarter but didn't gain much ground. Baskets by sophomore Mairin Duffy, junior Jenna Jacobson and Timmer put the Cavs up 21-12 at the halftime break.
"The defensive effort for most of the game was pretty solid. To hold a team like that to 12 points in the first half was a key, and we actually got out to a quick start, and that's important," Kandolin said.
It was still an eight-point game before Timmer and Sullivan hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Cavaliers up 31-17 with four minutes remaining in the third. A short bucket by freshman Scarlet Grimshaw put STM up by 16, before the Cavs took a 38-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sullivan hit two 3-pointers in the third for STM, while Yankton battled back with treys from Sadie Fedders and Hannah Muth.
The Gazelles didn't go away, however, scoring the first nine points of the fourth — four by Ellie Karoevitz and five by Madison Wuebben — to cut the lead to 38-33 with 4:40 to play.
Still a four-point game, Sullivan came through again with a 3-pointer at the 2:30 mark, but Yankton answered on a steal and layup by Karolevitz with 1:12 to play.
"Just knowing the situation of the game, I knew what I had to do and be there for the team," said Sullivan.
Forced to foul five times in about 10 seconds, Delaney Klosterman hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds remaining for the Cavs, but Payton Wollfgram scored 10 seconds later to keep it a five-point game.
Timmer hit three and Klosterman added four more free throws in the final 30 seconds to help to seal the win.
"After I threw the ball away, I called a timeout just to regroup. Our biggest thing was to keep our composure and know that we had to get the ball in and be strong with it," Sullivan said.
"At the end they started to make runs, and No. 13 (Wuebben) is a hell of a player, and they throw a couple things up and they go in," Kandolin added. "You have to weather a storm some of the time. They had five fouls they had to make to try to get us at the line, and we knocked down free throws to lock down the game. This is a game that we needed, this was a game to learn from. I'm very proud of the effort."
Yankton coach Trey Krier credited many of the things the STM defense did to slow his team down offensively.
"Defensively they did a really good job of taking us out of the things that we wanted to do," Krier said. "It kind of felt like they were able to take away our dribble penetration, take away our catch and shoot, able to take away our post-up, which is basically the whole game. That makes it difficult for our kids to get a little offensive momentum, and we're a team that needs to get a little momentum to sustain momentum."
Timmer had her usual strong outing offensively with 20 points, while Sullivan added 13 and Klosterman eight.
"Skylar did a great job knocking down 3s and Delaney did a great job defending and knocking down free throws at the end," he said. "Jenna (Jacobson) hit a couple of open shots."
Wuebben led the Bucks, 13-6, with 13 points. Yankton will be at Douglas today to close the regular season.
"They made just enough shots and their free throws down the stretch to keep the lead," Krier said. "But I am really proud of our kids for the fight that they showed. They never hit the panic button and they continued to stay with it. We continued to make adjustments and got ourselves an opportunity to be competitive. We just weren't able to close the gap enough."
STM, 18-1, will also close its regular season today when it hosts Brandon Valley at 1 p.m. at the Civic Center. The Lynx downed Douglas Friday night 65-46.
"Brandon Valley is a team that is actually much bigger and can cause some matchup concerns," Kandolin said. "It is going to come down to how do we start and what kind of defensive pressure we can have right away."