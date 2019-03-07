The St. Thomas More girls’ basketball team continued its quest toward a sixth consecutive Class A state championship against Flandreau in a SoDak 16 matchup Thursday evening in Pierre.
After a slow start, the Cavaliers found their rhythm and stuck to their game plan as they earned a hard fought 56-42 victory over the Fliers.
With the win, STM will open the state tournament next Thursday in Sioux Falls against Lennox.
St. Thomas More found itself down 10-5 early, before heading into the second quarter down 17-16.
Cavalier coach Brandon Kandolin didn’t panic after the slow start, knowing his team had to stick to the game plan they came up with going into the contest.
“After getting a little information on Flandreau, we wanted to dare them to shoot from the outside,” Kandolin said. “We had to know where number 22 (Hannah Parsley) was at all times, she is the heart of their team. The girls followed the game plan and they did very well in the second half. Props to everybody in making it a successful evening.”
In the second quarter, STM began to play like five-time defending state champions and carried a slim 30-28 lead into the break.
The second quarter turnaround was led by some big shots from Skylar Sullivan, and a defensive adjustment that saw the Cavs take advantage of an aggressive Flier offense.
“Skylar Sullivan stepped up and knocked down some 3s of her own in the second and we were able to adjust our defense a little bit,” Kandolin said. “They (Flandreau) are a good team that is very aggressive, and we picked up some charges and that made them a little reluctant to attack the basket.”
The second half belonged to St. Thomas More, as it extended its two-point halftime lead to nine points (44-35) at the end of the third.
The Fliers weren’t able to make up any ground in the fourth as the Cavs put the game out of reach.
Haleigh Timmer led the way for St. Thomas More with 22 points, while Sullivan finished the game with a career-high 15 points.
Ashtyn Bertram paced Flandreau with 16 points, followed by Parsley, who added 13 points.
With the win, the Cavaliers will play a familiar foe in the first round of the tournament in Lennox.
Earlier this season, the Orioles snuck past STM with a narrow 61-57 victory in overtime.
Despite the loss, Kandolin feels as though the first meeting gave them a good idea as to where they were early on in the season.
“Lennox is a team we played earlier this year, we were still trying to make adjustments and we were able to play a good game,” he said. “It’s a Lennox team with Madysen Vlastuin leading the way, she’s a very solid player and she’s got some good players around her. They’ve got some very quick guards that can shoot and they’re a handful. For us to go in the last time and take them into overtime, we feel like we have a chance.”
The Cavaliers (18-5) and Orioles kick off the State A tournament in Sioux Falls Thursday, tipping off at 4 p.m. MT.
ABERDEEN RONCALLI 49, BELLE FOURCHE 27: Aberdeen Roncalli had little trouble in the SoDak 16 as it cruised past Belle Fourche.
Jami Ewart led the Cavaliers with 19 points, followed by Megan Streier with nine and Jori Ewart with eight.
Rylee Young and Payson Birkeland paced the Broncs with six points apiece.
Aberdeen Roncalli (17-4) will play Winner in the first round of the Class A tournament on Thursday, while Belle Fourche closed out the season at 17-5.
WINNER 50, REDFIELD-DOLAND 34: The No. 2 Warriors took control late in the second quarter and ran past the Pheasants in a Class A SoDak 16 game in Mitchell.
Winner was up only by six late in the second quarter before hitting a pair of 3-pointers for a 12-point halftime advantage.
The Warriors then took a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
Morgan Hammerbeck finished with 16 points and four assists, while Bella Swedlund added 12 points and four steals and Gabriel Kocer chipped in 11 points and six rebounds.
Eve Millar scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for Redfield/Doland, which finished the season 15-7.
Winner, 21-0, faces No. 7 Aberdeen Roncalli in the state tournament Thursday in Sioux Falls.
TODD COUNTY 73, MILLER 62: Todd County carried a 45-22 lead into the second half as it earned its way to the Class A state tournament with a win over Miller in the SoDak 16.
Haylee Quick Bear led the way for the Falcons with 24 points, four steals and five blocks, while Kelsie Herman finished with 17 points.
Alanis Murray added 12 points and Raven Cournoyer had 10 points, five assists and four steals for Todd County.
Kadye Fernholz had a big game for the Rustlers, finishing with 32 points and 22 boards.
The Falcons (20-2) head into the Class A tournament as the third seed and will face No. 6 McCook Central/Montrose.