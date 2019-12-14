In its season opener, the St. Thomas More girls' basketball team needed a little time to brush the rust off.
It took the first quarter and then some, but the Cavaliers did just that, running past Black Hills Conference rival Belle Fourche 66-30 Saturday night at the STM Gym.
The Cavaliers trailed late in the first quarter before junior Haleigh Timmer knocked down a 3-pointer — her second of three on the night as she erupted for a game-high 30 points — putting STM back up front 17-16.
The normal swarming Cavalier defense then went to work, forcing numerous turnovers that turned into fastbreak buckets, as they outscored the Broncs 18-3 in the second, before into cruise control the rest of the way.
Veteran STM coach Brandon Kandolin said the recognition of this team learning to play together in an actual game situation was key for them the first time out.
By then, the STM pressure was able to take a toll on Belle Fource.
"We forced quite a few turnovers and we were able to make some conversions on them," he said. "They (Belle) went to a zone and that slowed us down for a while until we got some better spacing and knocked down some shots.
"There are some things we need to work on, but I was pleased with the overall effort. I think we did some good things, and I think we need to work on some things. But definitely I liked the effort."
Timmer scored eight points in each of the first three quarters before closing with six as the fourth ended with a running clock after a 30-point STM lead.
"Haleigh, her overall speed and strength, she is going to be tough to defend," Kandolin said. "I'm excited that she finds ways to involve her teammates, and she is a great defender for us."
Timmer said she was a little surprised about her offensive output because it was the first game of the season, but she said the key was not putting pressure on herself.
"I just played with my teammates and just let the game come to me," she said. "That is really helpful."
Senior Lizzy Elder and junior Jenna Jacobson added eight points each for the Cavaliers.
"Lizzy worked hard and she knocked down some open shots," Kandolin said. "That is one thing she can do is step out as well as play inside. I like that versatility for her."
Belle Fourche was paced by Isabelle Jensen's 13 points, nine of which came in the first period.
"This was a great test. Belle is going to be a tough team; they have some parts and pieces, they have some shooters and they have some quickness," Kandolin said. "When we see them again in six weeks, they are going to be a different team."
Timmer said the Cavs love to compete and run the floor. Running the floor especially helped with the separation on the scoreboard.
"We definitely stress defense first. Once we do that, our offense just builds naturally," Timmer said. "When we get the steal, we get the ball up the court and that is a big part of our offense."
The Cavaliers will now prepare for a big test at Class AA Watertown Saturday. The Arrows fell to Sioux Falls Lincoln by eight points Friday night, but Kabdolin is expecting a tough matchup.
"Watertown played a heck of a game against Sioux Falls Lincoln," he said. "These early tests for us are great because that makes our learning curve much quicker for us. We're looking forward to getting a good practice week and hopefully Saturday see what we have learned and get better."
Timmer agreed with her coach and said that it was good to get out on the court Saturday night to see where they are at, to make those early-season adjustments.
"Watertown will be a good match. We'll have to really show up for that game," she said.
Belle Fourche, 0-2, hosts Sturgis Tuesday.