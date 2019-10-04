Three of the top four tennis teams in the Class AA ranks are in Rapid City this weekend competing in the annual East-West Girls Invitational Dual Tournament, a series featuring the four Class AA Sioux Falls school (Roosevelt, Lincoln, Washington and O’Gorman) against Rapid City squads, Stevens, Central and St Thomas More.
The 4th-ranked St. Thomas More ladies were the big winners on Friday. Playing at the Sioux Park courts in rather breezy conditions, the Cavaliers opened play with a 6-3 win over 3rd-ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman, and then followed up with a 9-0 whitewashing of Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
In other dual action, Lincoln and Washington--both of whom had bye’s on Friday--completed the day with 1-0 records, Rapid City Stevens and O’Gorman split two matches while Rapid City Central and Sioux Falls Roosevelt were winless at 0-2.
The Cavalier win over O’Gorman was a reversal of an early season encounter in Sioux Falls where O’Gorman prevailed 5-4. And an indication said St. Thomas More coach Keiz Larson, that the Cavaliers have continued to improve during the season. And are having fun doing it.
“I think we’ve had a huge change from the beginning of the season to right now,” Larson said. “I’m always delighted when you can take a team that works well together and actually improve upon their performance during the year. And having fun doing it. When you can get to the end of the season and they are still having fun, you have accomplished your goal.”
Ainsleigh Scott, Bridget Raymond, Vanessa Wittenberg, and Ali Scott won both of their matches in flights 1-4 respectively, and Ainsleigh Scott/Wittenberg (flight one doubles) and Raymond/Ali Scott swept their doubles matches as well.
Wittenberg’s win over O’Gorman’s Ella Barnard had perhaps the biggest turnabout of the day as the Cavalier junior trailed 8-3 before turning on the afterburners.
“I had played her before and lost a close one in three sets in a tie-breaker. And then found myself down 3-8,” said Wittenberg who improved to 21-3 on the season after having sat out last season due to injury. “Then, I just had the mentality that I had nothing to lose and to play my hardest, and I tried to play a little safer maybe. Hit the ball closer in and not so close to the lines.”
Bridget Raymond’s two wins in flight two play were impressive as well. The Cavalier freshman improved to 24-0 on the season.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cavaliers will face top-ranked and undefeated Sioux Falls Lincoln in Saturday’s feature match (11 a.m. at Sioux Park).
Rapid City Stevens had an up-and-down day knocking off Sioux Falls Roosevelt 8-1 in the first match only to fall to O’Gorman by an identical score in the second match.
“We played very well against Roosevelt and there were a lot of close matches against O’Gorman,” Raider coach Jason Olson said. “Very competitive matches in which we were ahead in a lot of them, had decent leads in some of them, and came back in others but weren’t able to close them out.”
Senior Erica Wing had the Raider’s lone win in the O’Gorman dual defeating Ashlynn Garry 10-7 at flight one.
That Wing, last year’s state champion in flight 6, competes successfully in flight one is a tribute to hard work and perseverance.
“It’s definitely different. At flight six it’s, slower paced and they aren’t many hard hitters so moving to flight one was definitely a big shock,” Wing said. “I worked pretty hard over the summer to fix some things up and try to get better. I worked on pace and improving my game in other areas with private lessons. And being more patient. I struggle with trying to end the point to quickly, but I’ve learned I have to be patient and play that opening to hit the good shot.”
At Parkview where Rapid City Central is hosting the tournament, the Cobblers fell to Lincoln (9-0) and Washington (8-1) with the lone win of the day coming in flight one doubles in the Washington dual in which the tandem of Harper Keim/Lindsey Pfingston were victorious 2-6, 6-3, 10-4 in tiebreaker.
The tournament concludes on Saturday with dual action at both Sioux Park (RCS and STM) and Parkview (RCC) beginning at 8 a.m.