Last season in Belle Fourche, the Lady Broncs girls' basketball team topped rival St. Thomas More in a thrilling, one-point game in front of a packed house.
Tuesday night the rivalry returned to STM, and the Lady Cavaliers got payback.
Lizzy Elder's free throw capped-off a hectic final minute as STM held on to win 45-41.
"We just hit a few more shots than they did," Lady Cavalier coach Brandon Kandolin said. "I don't think it was either team's best game. I don't think we executed very well on the offense end and we gave up a lot of things on the defensive end. At the same time, we did some good things. Sometimes we gave them just the one shot and were able to rebound."
Belle Fourche coach Bill Burr agreed that the game came down STM's advantage on the boards.
"We didn't rebound well tonight, we didn't box out," he said. "We talked about it all week. When you come down here to play this team, you're going to have to rebound and box out. We gave them too many chances on the offensive end."
Kandolin downplayed it being a revenge game from the meeting in Belle Fourche last year, saying that most of the faces on both teams are new and the ones that aren't didn't play much in last season's contest.
"This is a new team just like every year," he said. 'You have to prove yourself. You can't dwell on last year or think about the success of who was before you. That's great and we learn from it, but you have to make your own identity."
The game started slow offensively, but picked up at the end of the first quarter, with STM leading 13-11 after eight minutes.
That lead expanded in the second quarter to multiple possessions, and trailing by eight, Belle Fourche's Kaylin Garza nailed a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to make the deficit a more manageable 26-21.
Whenever the Lady Cavs would try to pull away and go up by double digits, the Lady Broncs seemed to pull them right back in. STM went up 31-25 in the third, but Belle Fourche pulled back and at the end of the third it was 33-29.
Midway through the fourth, it seemed like all that hanging around might pay-off for the Lady Broncs with a win. With 3:33 to go, two Payson Birkeland free throws tied the game at 37-37.
"This is a tough place to play and I give my girls credit, we came down here and played hard, they didn't quit," Burr said. "This group hasn't really been in a game like that so it's a learning experience for us."
The teams exchanged baskets until the final minute. With the Lady Cavs leading 44-41, the Lady Broncs missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game, but STM missed a free throw on the other end to give Belle Fourche life.
A turnover for the Lady Broncs followed right after, giving STM another chance with less than 30 seconds left to ice the game.
It was another missed free throw for STM, but the miss went out-of-bounds off a Belle Fourche player and the ball went back to the Lady Cavs, when Elder was fouled with less than six seconds left.
She made her first, putting the game out of reach.
Birkeland finished with 10 points to lead the Lady Broncs, while Haleigh Timmer had 19 for the Lady Cavs, with Kaci Cooper kicking in 11.
"There were a lot of things that didn't make this game very pretty, but at the same time, I think it's two teams that defend well," Kandolin said. "There's no doubt Belle is one of the top teams in the state. They've got a lot of potential, they've got a lot of weapons and they're well coached."
STM improved to 11-3 with the win and its schedule doesn't get any easier as it travels to 13-0 Winner Friday.
"We still have things we have to work on," Kandolin said. "Obviously you want to work on those things as we head down the home stretch. I think we still are in the phase of finding our identity, still trying to execute the offense better and communicate on the defensive end better, so it's a work in progress."
Belle Fourche falls to 13-2 and will host Douglas Friday. Burr said the test for his team will be how to get over an emotional loss and play out the remaining five games of the season, in which four of those opponents have winning records.
"I come away with a lot of positives. We just have to get back in the gym and work on rebounding and we'll be alright," he said. "We have five tough games left, so we can't sit here and dwell on this one, we have to move on."
STM's game with Winner will tip-off at 4 p.m. while Belle Fourche will host Douglas at 5:30 p.m.