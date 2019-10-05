A dual meeting between the Sioux Falls Lincoln, the top-ranked team in girls'Class AA tennis, and St. Thomas More, the fourth-ranked squad, highlighted final day action in the East-West Girls Invitational Dual Tennis tournament at Sioux Park on Saturday.
While Lincoln (3-0 in tournament duals), the favorite to win a fourth consecutive state title, won the matchup by a 7-2 margin, the final score was not indicative of the competitive nature of the matches.
Or the quality of play as a number of the matches pitted top individuals and teams in the state including a flight 1 singles match in which St. Thomas More senior Ainsleigh Scott (4th ranked) knocked off the state's top-ranked player Johana Brower 4-6, 7-5, 12-10.
And ended in an unusual fashion as the deciding point in the tiebreaker resulted from a one-point mis-behavior penalty on Brower.
“We were tied at 10 and she double-faulted to put me up 11-10,” Scott explained. “And then she hit the ball back at me hard when we weren’t play, and her coach (Tom Krueger) gave me a point for her unsportsmanlike penalty.”’
The victory avenged an early season 6-1, 6-3 loss to Brower, and resulted from an attitude adjustment by Scott after dropping the first set.
“I just decided to play my shots and not to play her game,” Scott said. “I didn’t force any shots and played my points and just play tennis and not worry about the outcome. And my serves were really on and I was able to keep it deep so she wasn’t able to return it back.”
The second Cavalier win came at flight 4 when Scott’s younger sister, Ali, topped Patriot Elle Dobbs, 7-6, 6-3.
On the negative note for the Cavaliers, Bridget Raymond saw her undefeated season end at 25 in a row as the freshman fell to Ava Leonard 6-2, 6-1 in flight 2 singles. Raymond suffered a double whammy as Raymond and doubles partner Ali Scott lost for the first time this season as well, losing to Brita Quello/Ava Leonard 4-6, 4-6.
“Playing against a very good team going into state is very important for all of our players,” Cavalier coach, Keiz Larson said. “They know now what they have to focus on and work on this week in preparing for state. The tennis was good today, and the girls played well and gave one hundred percent.”
In earlier matches, St. Thomas More (3-1) cruised past Sioux Falls Washington 9-0.
Rapid City Stevens (2-2) blanked Washington (1-2) as well, 9-0, after falling to Lincoln 8-1 in the first match of the day.
Sophomore Abby Sherrill stood out for the Raiders winning both of her flight 5 singles matches, and paired with junior Macy Lundstrom for a doubles in over a Sioux Falls Washington duo in flight 3) action.
Sherrill’s most impressive win of the day came against Lincoln’s Avery Blackman, the defending state champ at flight 5.
“She beat me early this season and it wasn’t very close really. Today, I kind of adjusted to how she was playing, and I hit a lot of short balls and brought her to the net because she was struggling at the net,” said Sherrill, who will be making her first appearance at state next week after serving in a backup roll last season. “I was seven last year so I subbed in some time, though I didn’t play at state last year.”
Sioux Falls Lincoln capped off an undefeated dual season with a 3-0 dual performance this weekend, the only team to come out of the East-West unscathed. STM (3-1) and Sioux Falls O’Gorman (2-1) had one loss followed by Stevens (2-2), Sioux Falls Washington and Roosevelt (1-2) and Rapid City Central (0-4).
“There were a lot of close matches against St. Thomas More, really quality matches,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger stated. “And with almost a week before state, having some solid matches at the end of the season make a big difference in preparing for state.”
With the 2019 regular season in the books, next stop for the Class AA teams is the state tournament next Thursday and Friday in Sioux Falls.