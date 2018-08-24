St. Thomas More head football coach Wayne Sullivan and his Cavaliers kind of want to be taken lightly.
On paper, they admit it will be easy to do as the team graduated 13 quality players from last season, and have just four seniors on this squad.
But as is always the case for the Cavs, they look to reload and not rebuild.
“We’ve told our guys that there is no excuse being young because they have all had experience,” said Sullivan, entering his 28th season at the helm. “These kids have been in our program since seventh grade. They know our expectations and they know what it takes. If they can put it together, and get better each week, I would love to be able to be where we were, if not a step further.”
STM opens the season tonight when they host Spearfish at 6 p.m.
“We’re really talented and really young,” senior offensive guard/middle linebacker Jay Neugebauer said. “We’re getting coached up and everybody is working really hard.”
The Cavaliers, 8-3 and State A semifinalist last season, do have one of the top area quarterbacks in 6-foot-6 junior Ryder Kirsch. His main targets from last year are gone, but there is still some young talent to look at.
“I think that even though we lost a lot of seniors, we have a lot of good players returning,” Kirsch said. “We have a lot of young guys that we will need to step up. But our four seniors are going to be really good. They have done a good job of teaching the young kids, and I think that is going to be help us later in the year.”
While the Cavs lost some speed in the skill positions, Sullivan said they will find other ways to move the football. He said due to sheer numbers and different types of athletes, the STM offense won’t likely be four and five wide as much as it has been in the past.
“We have some bruising athletes who can run the ball really well. But we have a guy like Ryder Kirsch who can spin it, so we’re going to get it out there," he said. "We’ll find ways to get the ball down the field; we’ll find ways for him to get it in our athletes’ hands.”
You might see a little more of a power game, with fullbacks, junior Nick Lemke and sophomore Ryan Wojcik, getting some touches. Senior Riley Olson will be the starting tailback.
Sullivan said they might have a game where they throw the ball 40 times because they have to, or they might run the ball 60 times and throw it three times.
“I think we’ll be well balanced with the athletes that we have,” he said. “We won’t be as fast-breaked, to where if we get the ball in the kids’ hand, he might not break an 80-yard run. But we’ll move the chains and keep going."
There will be no denying, though, that Kirsch will be a huge part of the team’s offense. A starter in eight games last season, Kirsch attended the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback camp over the summer in Las Vegas.
While Kirsch has “unlimited potential,” Sullivan said they always tell their players that potential means nothing unless you put in the work and the time. He said Kirsc put on 15 pounds in the off-season.
“Now what we have asked of him is to be that leader,” Sullivan said. “Now that you have eight games under your belt, and now that you walk onto that field, you command that, and he has done that. The huddle is his. He has full reign’s audible. He has come a long way.”
Kirsch’s targets include juniors Andrew Smith and Grant Huber, who both saw some action last season at receiver, and pair of big tight ends, junior Tip Reiman and sophomore Jake Goble.
A couple of freshmen will also see the field, Gavin Skinner and Jed Sullivan.
“It’s a whole new bunch of guys I am throwing to, but this summer we worked really hard getting the routes down and getting the chemistry down,” Kirsch said. “I think we’ll be fine.”
Senior center Dillon Woods and Neugebauer anchor the offensive line.
On defense, Sullivan said that long-time coordinator Craig Nowotny will have his side of the football playing well as always. Neugebauer and junior Tommy Klapperich come back as starting linebackers.
“We have kids who have game experience. The big thing, of course, will be the play of our defense to keep us in the game, which they have done a great job of over the years,” he said.
STM and Spearfish have battled throughout the years, with four of the last six games decided by one touchdown or less. Sullivan expects another battle tonight.
"Spearfish is always a scary team. I see they have a large roster and quite a few returners. They will have some experience there,” Sullivan said. “They will come in a lot more crisp and aggressive. We tell our kids that every time we play Spearfish, it’s a dogfight. We love playing up a class because that prepares us for East River teams.
STM hosts Tea Area next Friday before traveling to West Central the following weekend.
“We’re excited to have two East River teams on our schedule this year,” Neugebauer said. “I think we just need to focus on not overlooking anybody this year, no matter who it is.”