A very busy opening week of girls' tennis for area squads continued on Friday with day two action in the West River Roundup as Rapid City Central, Rapid City Christian, St. Thomas More, and Spearfish faced off against Madison and Aberdeen Roncalli in duals at Parkview and Sioux Park.
The Friday morning duals featured a match between a couple of in-town rivals as Central squared off against St. Thomas More at Sioux Park, with STM continuing a streak of recent dominance in the series by defeating a young and inexperienced Cobblers squad 9-0.
The most competitive, entertaining, and longest of the match, occurred in flight 3 singles as Cavalier senior Rachel Schmahl bounced back from a large early deficit to outlast Cobbler freshman Harper Keim 11-9. Down 1-6 early in the match, Schmahl credited a much needed attitude adjustment as the key to the comeback victory.
“It was definitely mental. My strokes were okay, but I needed to change my mindset to get myself in the game,” said Schmahl, who rallied from love-30 in the decisive service break game to close out the match. “It was my first match of the season and it took me awhile to get into it. And after the poor start, I did get down on myself a little bit, but I was finally able to get myself together.”
In flight 1 singles, STM junior Ainsleigh Scott utilized a booming first serve and an solid all-around game from both the baseline and net enroute to a 10-1 win over Central’s McKenzey Crowley.
“I like to play the whole court, so if I get the opportunity to come to the net, it’s great since I’m a tall girl and can volley,” Scott said. “I’m able to put spin on the ball, which allows me to hit the ball harder. And I like to place the ball and force my opponent into to making unforced errors.”
STM, led by another Scott win at No. 1 singles, remained the only undefeated squad in the Roundup (2-0) with a 5-4 win over Roncalli (2-1) in the their final match of the day.
In afternoon action, Rapid City Central (1-3 in the Roundup) captured the team’s first dual win of the roundup with a 6-3 triumph over Spearfish (0-3). Posting wins for the Cobblers were Crowley (flight 1), Dayton Franke (2), Lindsey Pfingston (3), Harper Keim (4) in singles and Crowley/Pfingston (flight 1) and Franke/Keim (flight 2) doubles. The Cobblers fell to Madison in the final match of the day.
“We have a mix of seniors and some up-and-comers who need more experience,” Central coach Lynne Steinley said. “The chance to play a lot of matches (five) this weekend will help our players to get more comfortable on the court, so this format works well for us.”
A young and developing Rapid City Christian squad concluded its West River Roundup with a 1-2 dual record dropping a Friday morning 5-4 match to Madison. Paige Wagner (flight 3 singles), Taylor Maher (5 singles), Anna Ligtenberg (6 singles), and Ella Hancock/Julia Anderson in flight 1 doubles posted wins for the Lady Comets, who defeated Rapid City Central 8-1 and fell to Aberdeen Roncalli 5-4 in Thursday matches.
“We’ve had a couple years of building up the program, and we are beginning to see the fruit of that labor,” Christian coach Teresa Postma said. “The girls have been working hard during the season, and also in the summer, and are beginning to see the rewards for those efforts.”
The West River Roundup duals conclude on Saturday with matches at Sioux Park (Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Spearfish at 9 a.m. and STM vs Spearfish at 12 p.m.) and Parkview (STM vs. Madison at 8:30 a.m. and Rapid City Central vs. Roncalli (Parkview at noon).