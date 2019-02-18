St. Thomas More boys' basketball guard Caden Casey is known for his smooth shooting stroke that, along with a group of juniors who have played together since third grade, have the Cavaliers at 15-2 on the season.
He'll tell you it's the other end of the court, however, where STM puts its focus during intense practices run by coach Dave Hollenbeck and his assistants. It was also the reason the Cavs got two wins in the past week.
"It started on the defensive end, communicating and then just running through our sets and trusting our shots," he said. "It really started in practice, coming in every day, working hard and getting it done."
STM, however, didn't have a shortage of firepower on the offensive end either. It averaged 86 points per game in a 78-65 win over Hot Springs Tuesday and a 94-52 win over Hill City Saturday.
Casey averaged 19 points in the the two games, including a 28 point performance Saturday against Hill City.
What makes the Cavalier offense tick, according to Casey, is that STM has more than one option that can get a basket at any time. Against the Rangers Ryder Kirsch also added 22 points, and Casey said that's a product of knowing where players will be before they're there because of time spent on the court together.
"We’ve been playing with each other for a such a long time, it really helps with our communication," he said. "It’s very comforting, knowing we have a lot of players who can handle the basketball and shoot. It really helps us out having confidence in ourselves."
Monday at practice, the Cavaliers went over a game plan for their game tonight against Belle Fourche. For some teams, the practice before a game is light and easy, with teams just going over strategy.
That's not the way STM runs its practices.
Casey said that's part of how the team has been able to go 15-2, and it's how the Cavs are going to have success with the playoffs on the horizon. The intensity that is needed to win big games in February and March start in practice, no matter what day of the week it is.
"We try to keep them as intense as possible, just come in and get to work every practice with the same mentality," he said. "Helping ourselves out, helping our coaches’ out and learning new things every day."
It's no secret that the Class A boys' state tournament will be a gauntlet. STM currently sits at No. 3 in the South Dakota Prep Media Class A boys poll behind Sioux Falls Christian and Tea Area.
The Cavaliers sit in first place in Region 8A. With three games to go in the regular season, including two against Class AA's Brandon Valley and Yankton, the goal for the remainder of the regular season will be to hold off Rapid City Christian (14-3) and Hot Springs (15-3) for the No. 1 seed in the 8A tournament.
If STM can advance to the Class A State Tournament at the PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls March 14-16, Casey said the answer to if the Cavs can reach the top is simple, but it won't be easy.
It will have to start with the players.
"We just have to hold each other accountable, come to practice every day and work hard," he said.
The Cavaliers face the Broncs at home at 7:30 p.m.
Honorable Mention
Editor's note: An athlete who has been previously selected as Athlete of the Week can't be picked more than once in the same season.
Robbie Lester, Lead-Deadwood wrestling: Lester was one of six Golddigger wrestlers to qualify for the the Class B State Tournament in Rapid City this weekend with a Region 4B win in the 285-pound weight class.
He topped Jadeon Biggers of Lyman with a fall 23 seconds into the bout to move to 36-2 on the season.
Olivia Jolly, Sturgis girls basketball: Jolly paced the Scoopers as they topped Red Cloud 68-60 Saturday.
She finished with 18 points as Sturgis moved to 11-7 on the season.
Jaedyn Finkbeiner, New Underwood girls basketball: Finkbeiner had a big double-double Tuesday as the Lady Tigers topped Newell.
She finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds as New Underwood won 42-37.
Alec Humke, Rushmore boys' varsity: Humke scored four goals and registered an assist as the Thunder swept the Mitchell Marlins on the road over the weekend.
He scored two goals Saturday in a 4-2 win, and followed that up with two more goals and a assist Sunday in a 5-2 win.