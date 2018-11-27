St. Thomas More seniors Alex Kandolin and Morgan Gorman will head East River for their next step as student-athletes, as they both signed college letters of intent Tuesday for the 2019-2020 school year.
Kandolin will play golf at South Dakota State University, while Gorman will run cross country and track at the University of Sioux Falls.
Kandolin, a state contender in golf and two-time South Dakota Golf Association junior champion, had a decision to make, not only on which school to attend, but what sport.
An all-around athlete at STM in volleyball, basketball and golf, it came down to what she felt most comfortable at on the next level.
"I think I am the most confident at golf," she said. "In basketball, we have had so much success. I don't think I could have done it without my team. It is a family-oriented sport with my dad (Brandon Kandolin) as the coach, and my teammates are pretty much my sisters. I don't know if I could continue a sport that I love so much without them. And I enjoy golf just as much. I like to put that pressure on myself, so I think I can do that best in the game of golf."
Kandolin also looked at schools in Las Vegas, Arizona and Texas, but liked that atmosphere at SDSU, and the break she will get playing in South Dakota as compared in warmer weather all year long.
"The team was really welcoming, and the coaches were cool. I think he (coach Casey VanDamme) has that drive that I need to compete at that next level," said Kandolin, who will study dermatology (pre-med) at SDSU. "Being close to home and close to family will be fun, but far enough away that I can still do my own thing."
Gorman said she knew she wanted to run right away, and the University of Sioux Falls will give her that opportunity.
"It came down to which school I felt more comfortable at," said Gorman, who plans to study radiology technology. "The University of Sioux Falls offers a great academic program and a great running program. Doug Peterson's (Sioux Falls coach) philosophy is really faith-based, and that is ultimately what led my decision to go there."
Gorman will run cross country at USF and probably the mile and two mile in track.
"It is going to be a change, but my coach here at St. Thomas More (Royce Wuertzer) has prepared me well with the training, so I am very well prepared going on to the next level," she said.