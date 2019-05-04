The top high school and college athletes from the state closed out the Howard Wood Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls on Saturday.
On the high school side of competition, Rapid City Stevens had three first-place finishers and had St. Thomas More two winning events.
For Stevens, Elizabeth Schaefer took first in the 30- meter hurdles in 44.34 seconds, as well as second in the 100 hurdles in 14.91. Savannah Perez won the discus throw (127-feet, 3 inches) and Isaiah Morin-Baxter, who won the high jump (6-6).
The STM 1,600 medley team took the top spot in their race as Skylar Sullivan, Ciara Benson, Mary Dyke and Kaci Cooper finished with a time of 4:18.62.
For the Cavalier boys, Jens Christensen led the way for the Cavaliers as he finished first in the pole vault (14-09).
The STM boys also took first in the the 4x200 relay as Corten Dobesh, Grant Huber, Matthew McGillick and Jacob Hyde finished in 1:31.81.
The Sturgis relay team of Trevor Christman, Jared Sailer, Traeton Monohan and Ethan Brenneman finished first in the AA 1,600 medley with a time of 3:35.33.
Caelyn Valandra-Prue of White River was the only other event winner from West River as she topped the rest of the field in the 400-meter dash (57.12).
Other area placers on the girls’ side include Jordyn Toliver of Douglas in the long jump (16-6) and Laney Carlin of Custer in the javelin throw (90-7).
On the boys’ side, Kayleb Twomey of Rapid City Central earned seventh in the 300 hurdles (39.98) and teammate Blake DeBries took sixth in the 400 (51.53).
You have free articles remaining.
On the college side of competition, Kyla Sawvell of Black Hills State finished second in the women’s shot put (45-3½) and teammate Jake Iverson took third in the men’s 1,600 in 3:51.16.
Other placers on the women’s side include Black Hills State’s Whitney Scott, who took seventh in the pole vault (12-09 ½) and Cailey Roth, who finished eighth in the 1,500 (4:41.53).
High School Track
Area athletes compete in Kadoka
Class B athletes took center stage at the People’s Market/Discount Fuels relays in Kadoka on Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Simons of Edgemont had a big day, finishing in first place in three separate events. He won the 200 meter run dash in 23.91, followed by the 400 in 53.58 and closed out the day with the top spot in the long jump (20-1 ½).
On the girls' side, there were three multiple event winners, starting with Cerington Jones of New Underwood, who won the 400 (59.22) and the long jump (16-4 ½).
Her teammate, Portia Wiebers, took the top spot in the 100 meter hurdles (17.83) and the 300 hurdles (50.52).
Echo Ecoffey of Red Cloud rounded out the multiple event winners as she finished first in the 3,200-meter race (11:55.96) and the triple jump (33-11 ¾).
For full results on Saturday’s track meet, visit rapidcityjournal.com.