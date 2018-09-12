With a matchup of two of the top three volleyball teams in region 8A coming up on Thursday, Tuesday night's match between St. Thomas More and Custer could have served as a trap-game for the Cavaliers.
STM was able to take care of business with Lead-Deadwood on the horizon.
Although the winless Wildcats made the Cavs sweat in two sets, they still took the match in straight sets 25-19, 25-10 and 25-20.
"It went OK. We’re trying to work on a couple of things, and I think we did some of the things we were looking to do, but there’s also some things that we didn’t do that I didn’t like to see," STM coach Scott Benson said. "We have a big game Thursday night. We have to be ready for Lead-Deadwood, so hopefully we come out with a little more intensity."
The key to Thursday's match will be blocking Lead-Deadwood's big hitter, Anna Campbell. Benson said he had hoped to see better blocking from STM, and for the most part, he liked what he saw.
"That’s the one area where I feel we can make the biggest improvement from here to the end of the season," Benson said. "It takes a lot of pressure off of our back row if we can get a good block up."
Haleigh Timmer led the way with two blocks for the Cavs. Ciara Benson had 14 kills, while Alex Kandolin kicked in 10. Benson also had five aces.
Skylar Sullivan led the way with six digs while Amelya Robinson had 24 assists. No statistics were immediately made available for Custer.
The Wildcats gave STM all it could handle early on in the first set, as the first 20 points were back-and-forth and STM led 11-9.
"We definitely know how to start a game. We hung right with them in sets one and three very well. Unfortunately we just don’t have the capacity to finish the game," Custer co-head coach Miranda Jaure said. "We have the athletic ability and talent. We just don’t have the mental toughness. They lack a little bit of competitive edge, so when it gets close or comes down to the end of the game, we aren’t good with finishing."
Seven of the 12 players on Custer's varsity roster are sophomores, and the team only has four seniors. Jaure said it's a rebuilding year for the Wildcats, and she thinks the team can be very good once that youth becomes experience.
"We have girls who work very hard and are very talented, and there’s spurts of it, you can see it," she said. "We’re very young, so we’re excited about the athletic ability we have on the court. They’re just a little too timid, a little too shy, a little too quiet and we have to step up all of that."
STM started to pull away in the first set, and extended the lead to 18-13 and finished the set out with a win.
The Cavaliers took control of the second set early, getting out to a 10-3 lead which became 21-7 before they closed it out.
The third set was the most competitive. Custer took its first lead at 11-10, and it went back and forth for the next 14 points.
"One thing about them is that they do still have positively," Wildcat co-head coach Jill Hohn said. "They always try to look on the bright side and see how to improve things, so that’s good to see."
STM eventually pulled away, with the score tied at 17 it went on a 5-1 run to make it 22-18, and went on to close out the match.
"We just kind of settled in. We didn’t play at the intensity level that we can, and so when you do that, things go wrong," Benson said. "The second set, we won by a lot, but we didn’t really execute on anything. We capitalized on their mistakes, but we didn’t really play our game. There’s a difference between just going through the motions and playing at a high level."
The win moves the Cavs to 11-4, and they will face the Golddiggers Thursday at home at 7 p.m. Custer falls to 0-9. Its next match is also against 5-2 Lead-Deadwood Tuesday in Lead at 4:30 p.m.