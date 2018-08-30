In his long tenure as the St. Thomas More head football coach, Wayne Sullivan has learned that it can only help to play quality non-conference teams early in the season.
The Cavaliers are in the midst of a tough season-opening stretch, and will host Class A No. 3 Tea Area tonight at Dutton Field (6 p.m.). STM, ranked fourth, opened with a 48-0 win over Class AA Spearfish last week and will travel to West Central next week.
Sullivan said that they want to be the best, so to do that, they have to play the best. He said that Tea Area has to be mentioned in the same breath as West Central, Madison and Dakota Valley, the premier programs in Class A.
“I wish we could have games like this every single Friday on our schedule. We love to play anybody that is the best if we can get them scheduled,” he said. “I love our Black Hills Conference, but now we are only looking Tea.
“It is easy to look down the line, but we tell our boys that every week is a playoff game because in our class, if you don’t win, you don’t get to the playoffs, and if you don’t win enough games, you have to travel and not be at home.”
It’s a rarity to have this long of a trip for Tea Area, not counting possible playoff action. Titan coach Craig Clayberg said his team is excited about facing St. Thomas More on its home field.
“We basically stay on the east side, except for playoff time if we get to travel over there. The kids are excited about it, but we have to treat it like any other game,” Clayberg said. “It’s good to have fun, but we’re coming out to play football, and get better."
The Cavaliers came into last week with a few question marks, with several new starters on each side of the football. But STM dominated Spearfish from the get-go, as junior quarterback Ryder Kirsch threw for four touchdowns — all in the first half.
“Even when we went four and five wide, he had good reads and put the ball where he needed to. Our guys made plays. We have freshmen all of the way to seniors making catches,” Sullivan said.
The STM running game, led by Riley Olson, Ryan Wojcik, Nick Lemke and Sam Matthes, combined for 206 yards, while the defense kept the Spartans out of the end zone, giving up just 67 yards.
Sullivan said that one thing he noticed early was that despite having nine new starters on offense and eight on defense, they were disciplined, committing just three penalties.
“We were very clean, which I didn’t expect, especially with all of the new starters,” he said. “One of the young men commented after the game saying, ‘Coach, we have been in the program since seventh grade; we know what is going on.’”
The Titans, who fell to Madison in the 2016 state title game, are 1-0 as well after a come-from-behind 30-24 win over West Central in a game they trailed 14-9 at halftime.
Clayberg said his team is just trying to get better each game, and they had plenty to work on after the win over West Central.
“We played okay last week in the second half, and the first half was a typical first game; a lot of mistakes,” Clayberg said.
In the second half, the Tea Area defense gave up just 58 yards of offense to West Central.
“We made a few adjustments and just told the kids to play, instead of thinking too much,” Clayberg said. “They responded pretty well.”
Offensively, the Titans are led by senior quarterback Hunter West, senior running back Wyatt VanTol and junior Luke Elkins and senior wideouts Cade Clayberg and Trevor Cox.
“They are one of the largest A schools, so they have a lot of boys to choose from,” Sullivan said. “I think they dress 70 kids. They are deep in all positions. They are very good in the skill spots, and they are big up front. In high school football, if you control the line of scrimmage, you’ll win most games.”
The key, like most games, is execution. Sullivan said they can’t shoot themselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers, and they have to find ways to move the ball, whether it is by the running game inside or outside, or spreading it out with five wide receivers and throwing the football.
“We have to figure out what we can do and get the ball in our playmakers hands," he said.
Last year in Tea, the Titans jumped out to a 13-0 lead, only to see the Cavaliers regain the momentum and go up 14-13 at halftime. Tea Area, however, rallied for a 20-14 win. Tea Aea would win its first five games before losing its final five contests, including to Madison in the first round of the playoffs.
“They were in our situation last year as they only have four seniors. Now they bring back an experienced group of young men with a great coaching staff,” Sullivan said.
While it will be just two games into the season, facing Tea Area and traveling to West Central next week is exactly what the Cavaliers want, Sullivan said.
“It’s the only way we can get better; it’s the only way we can find out what we need to work on,” he said.