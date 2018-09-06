The St. Thomas More volleyball team moved to 10-4 on the season with a three-set win over Douglas Thursday night in Box Elder.
The Cavaliers rolled in the first two sets 25-12 and 25-13, before holding on for a 25-23 win in the third.
Ciara Benson led the Cavs with 11 kills, while Alex Kandolin added seven kills and nine digs. Skylar Sullivan finished with seven serving aces and seven digs, while Haleigh Timmer had two aces. Amelya Robinson had 21 set assists.
For Douglas, Jeslyn Jindra had nine kills, while Breah Mulvehill added five kills and one ace. Sarah Vinson had 12 digs, while Sierra Kolve had 26 assists and six digs.
STM returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Custer, while Douglas, 1-8, hosts Spearfish next Thursday.
HILL CITY 3, SPEARFISH 2: The Rangers earned a nice from-from-behind win over the Spartans Tuesday night in Hill City.
Spearfish won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-16, but Hill City won the next three 25-22, 25-22 and 15-7.
No other results were made available.
The Rangers, 7-3, are at Custer Monday, with the Spartans, 1-8, hosts Lead-Deadwood Tuesday.
HOT SPRINGS 3, CUSTER 2: The Bison earned their fourth win of the year with a five-set win over the Wildcats.
Hot Springs won by the scores of 25-20, 26-28, 19-25, 25-17 and 15-11.
No other results were made available.
Hot Springs, 4-7, hosts Hill City Tuesday, while Custer, 0-7, hosts Hill City Monday.
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, BELLE FOURCHE 2: The Golddigers won a hard-fought five-setter over Belle Fourche Thursday in Lead.
Lead-Deadwood prevailed 25-15, 25-13, 24-26, 28-30 and 15-8.
Anna Campbell had a huge game for Lead-Deadwood with 24 kills and eight blocks, while Abiah Morrison added 35 assists. Blake Mehlberg had 20 digs and eight aces.
For Belle Fourche, Payson Birkeland had eight kills, 15 assists and three blocks, with Emma Singer finishing with 15 digs.
Lead-Deadwood, 5-1, is at Spearfish Tuesday, while Belle Fourche, 1-3, is at the Lennox Invite Saturday.
PIERRE 3, STURGIS 0: The Governors had little trouble with sweeping the Scoopers Tuesday in Pierre, 25-9, 25-18 and 25-9.
Emry Heiss led Pierre with eight kills, while Abi Kitts finished with 20 digs and Halle Gronlund added 18 assists.
Cassidy Jorensen had 15 digs for the Scoopers.
Sturgis, 4-7, is at Stevens Tuesday, while Pierre, 3-2, hosts Aberdeen Central Saturday.
WAGNER 3, GREGORY 0: The Red Raiders rolled past the Gorillas Thursday in Gregory.
Kayli Kocer had nine kills for Wagner, while Lizzie Tyler had 17 assists. Addy Nelson led Gregory with six kills and JessyJo VanderWeiff had eight digs.
Gregory, 4-4, is at Wessington Springs on Saturday and Wagner, 7-1, hosts Avon Tuesday.
FAITH 3, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Lady Longhorns rolled to a win over the Lady Comets Thursday in Faith, 25-14, 25-16 and 25-18.
No other results were made available.
Faith, 5-0, is at the Mobridge Tournament on Saturday, while Rapid City Christian, 5-3, hosts White River in Thursday.
Boys golf
Stevens wins at Douglas
The Rapid City Stevcens boys' golf team came away with the team title Thursday in the Douglas Wind Invitational at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course.
The Raiders finished with a 367, 17 strokes ahead of Spearfish at 384. Hot Springs was third with a 408, followed by Rapid City Central at 431, Belle Fourche at 438, Lead-Deadwood at 440, Douglas at 503 and St. Thomas More at 509.
Zac Tipton of Spearfish was the individual medalist with an 18-hole score of 85, followed by Brandon Reid of Stevens with an 87, Sam Lesselyoung of Stevens at 88, Jacob Harris of Hot Springs and Chance Garnette of Central with 94s.
Cross country
Sturgis girls, Newcastle boys win Northern Hills Invite
The Sturgis girls and Newcastle, Wyoming boys were the team winners Thursday in the Northern Hills Invitational at the Belle Fourche Country Club.
The Scoopers finished with 28 points, ahead of Dupree with a 38, Douglas with a 45, Newcastle at 50 and Cheyenne Eagle-Butte at 63.
Hailey Jones of Moorcroft, Wyoming won the girls' 5K in a time of 21 minutes, 34.45 seconds. Alissa Wieman of Douglas was second at 21:41.02 and Anna Birnbaum of Rapid city Christian was third at 22:27.14.
In the boys race, Newcastle finished with 36 points, followed by Sturgis at 43 and Rapid City Christian at 46. Bowman County, North Dakota was fourth at 61, followed by Belle Fourche at 74, Douglas at 84 and Dupree at 104.
Sawyer Clarkson, an eighth-grader form Belle Fourche, won the boys' 5K in 17:58.78, followed by Dylan Talley of Newcastle in 18:32.30 and Jonathon Burkhalter of Bison in 18:34.06.
Boys soccer
STURGIS 5, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Scoopers got two goals by Brodie Eisenbraun for the win Thursday in Sturgis.
Also scoring for the Scoopers were Thor Sundstrom and Jared Sailer, with Sturgis also benefiting from a Douglas own goal.
Sturgis, 2-4-1, hosts Rapid City Stevens Saturday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 2-6, is at Spearfish on Thursday.
Girls soccer
STURGIS 2, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 1: Kylee Bennett scored both goals for the Scoopers Thursday night in Sturgis.
No results were made available for Douglas/Rapid City Stevens.
Sturgis, 3-3-2, is at Rapid City Stevens Saturday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 0-7, is at Spearfish Thursday.