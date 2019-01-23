Sturgis girls' basketball coach Jordan Proefrock said that something happens to her senior guard Loralee Stock when the game is on the line.
When it's time to go win the game, that's exactly what she does.
In the fourth quarter Tuesday against Hill City on the road, Stock scored 14 of her 16 points as the Scoopers pulled away from the Rangers and won 53-44.
"She is a great player through-and-through," Proefrock said. "When it comes to practice, in the classroom, on the floor, everything about her. She is mentally tenacious."
In the final four minutes in particular, Stock was able to hit clutch lay-ups and free throws that sealed the deal for Sturgis.
"I just told her 'the ball needs to be in your hands and you have to get to the rim,'" Proefrock said. "We knew we were in the bonus, any she literally took the game over in the last three or four minutes."
The game started about as poorly for the Scoopers as it could have, with turnovers on the first four possessions leading to a 9-0 run for Hill City out of the gate.
Sturgis responded with the next six points, but still trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
"Credit to Hill City, they came out ready to go and knocked down some shots," Proefrock said. "We knew it was going to be tough coming in here, it's a tough place to play. They have a winning record and it's a Black Hills Conference game."
Olivia Jolley was out for the Scoopers, and Proefrock said it took some time to figure out their rotations without their senior forward.
"These kids are pretty tough. They buy into what we want them to buy into," she said. "We have an end goal in sight and we just have to chip away. When Hill City gets up like that, we just have to chip away with defense, our identity right now is defense."
The Sturgis defense was on display in the second quarter. The Rangers scored only three points when the Scoopers went to a zone.
"After the first quarter we understood that a zone was more for us, more our style," Proefrock said. "If we could just rebound out of that we knew we'd be in good position, and that's what we did."
Hill City coach Wade Ginsbach said the Rangers had a hard time adjusting to the zone for the rest of the night.
"Our confidence went down a little bit," he said. "Sometimes we take too quick of shots, and that's what zones are. I think we need to get better about knowing that we can get that shot later in the shot clock. It's just what you get sometimes I guess."
At halftime Sturgis led 23-20. By the end of the third quarter, that lead was 35-29 and now it was Hill City that had to make a comeback.
Down 38-31, the Rangers scored nine straight points to take the lead with just over four minutes to play.
"We understand that basketball is a game of runs," Ginsbach said. "It's whoever maintains those runs and doesn't let the lows get too low that's going to come out on top. I think we kind of let our lows get a littler lower than theirs."
It didn't help the Hill City cause that Stock seemed to take over the game, and Sturgis ended the game on a 15-5 run to clinch the win.
It wasn't just Stock that had a good game, as Sarah Janz led all scorers with 17 points and bench players played a key role in Jolley's absence.
"We know if we can rely on our defense and hit some 3s (we'll be in good shape)," Proefrock said. "Gwen Simmons, Cassidy Jorensen, that obviously helped us as well."
Hill City was led by Whitney Edwards who had 15 points and Karlee Simmons who had 10.
The Rangers fall to 11-4 on the season and will face Newell on the road Jan. 31. Ginsbach said he hopes his team can take some lessons from playing a Class AA school as tough as it did.
"Anytime you play good competition you're going to learn a lot of stuff," he said. "You don't learn a lot when you win by 30 points, but sometimes those 10-point losses you're in, you can go back and watch film and find out where you need to improve."
Sturgis, 9-2, hosts St. Thomas More Thursday.