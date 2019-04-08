The Sturgis baseball team moved to 7-1 on the season with a 12-2 win over Douglas Monday night at Strong Field.
The Patriots started strong with a run in the top of the first inning, but the Scoopers responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. In the third Douglas scored again, but Sturgis had three more cross the plate in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 6-2.
From there, the Scoopers scored a run in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Cedrick Stabber and Josh West led the way with three RBI.
Sturgis takes on St. Thomas More at home Thursday while Douglas, 0-9, faces Rapid City Stevens tonight at 5 p.m.
Stevens baseball swept by Gillette
Rapid City Stevens was shut out in both games against Gillette, Wyoming Monday falling 9-0 and 10-0.
In the first game Gillette scored two runs in the bottom of the first and four in the second. It followed that with three runs in the fourth.
The second game lasted five innings as Gillette scored five in the first, four in the second and one in the third.
Stevens fell to 2-4 on the season and will face Douglas today from McKeague Field at 5 p.m.
Boys' Tennis
SPEARFISH 7, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 2: The Spartans went undefeated in doubles matches to top the Cobblers Monday in Spearfish.
In singles action, Spearfish's Tim Doerges topped Pacey Nelson 6-1, 6-3, Brock Bacon defeated Taite Sumption 6-1, 6-4, Ty Sieber stopped Carson Versteeg 3-6,6-1, 11-9 and Braden Yackley topped Matt Cuny 4-6, 6-1, 10-2.
Central's singles winners were Noah Gire who defeated Jensen Damberg 7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 10-7 and Rhett Svarstad who topped Rudy Isburg 6-4, 6-0.
For doubles, Spearfish swept the field with Doerges/ Damberg topped Nelson/ Gabe Knudson 2-6, 6-4, 10-5; Sieber/Yackley defeated Sumption/Carson Versteeg 7-5, 6-2 and Isburg/Bacon stopped Svarstad/Cuny 6-1, 6-4.
Spearfish hosts Rapid City Christian today while Central hosts St. Thomas More today.