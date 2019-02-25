In the final game of the regular season, playoff seeds can be solidified, and momentum can be built.
The Sturgis boys and girls basketball teams got a boost as both teams get ready for their SoDak 16 battles.
The Scoopers swept the Cobblers, with the boys winning an exciting game 47-44 and the girls holding on down the stretch for a 43-39 win.
In the boys' game, it came down to the final 10 seconds. Missed free throws and turnovers doomed the Cobblers, as two missed free throws in the final 10 seconds and two made free throws from Sturgis' Ryan Garland put the game on ice.
Central coach T.J. Hay said the game wasn't lost in those final minutes entirely, he said if the Cobblers could have cut down on their 17 turnovers, the outcome might have been different.
"Take away the free throws at the end, we give them a layup on an out-of-bounds play with a tied score, take all that away and we just turned the ball over too many times," he said. "We got some good stuff in transition, but it also cost us because we had some opportunities with 3-on-1s and 2-on-1s and we turn the ball over.
"It's kind of been our Achilles heel, we've been in a lot of close games and when you're looking at 20 plus turnovers a game, even if you take five of those out and you have a chance to score, we win the game."
Sturgis didn't fare much better in the turnover category, coughing the ball up 15 times itself.
"We didn't play well tonight," Scooper coach Derris Buus said. "I thought Central did a good job defensively and made it hard on us, and we got undisciplined throughout the game offensively. Defensively, we still fought and battled but I thought we weren't disciplined offensively and at the end of the game we did what we needed to do to win."
Sturgis led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and 24-18 at halftime, Central fought back to make it a 30-29 Scooper lead at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter the score was tied with 37.5 seconds left when Gavin West broke free on an in-bounds play for an easy layup, which was followed by a Central turnover.
Garland was fouled on the next possession but missed his free throw, but again the Cobblers turned the ball over. Garland didn't miss his next two, and with just over 10 seconds to play the lead was 45-41.
Then it was Sturgis' turn to start making mistakes, as Gavyn Strand was fouled as he drilled a 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds to go. He would go to the line to tie the game but missed his free throw, only to have Central's Elijah Williams pick up the rebound and draw a foul of his own.
"We can't foul a guy on a 3-point shot and we can't give up an offensive rebound," Buus said. "For us to win on Saturday we have to be more disciplined and the kids know that. It's one thing to know it, and then you need to do it."
He also missed his free throw, and Sturgis secured the rebound and Garland was fouled again, and again he made his two free throws to ice the game.
Garland led the Scoopers with 15 points while West had 11 and Cedrick Stabber had 10. Central was led by Micah Swallow who had 15 and Strand who had 12.
Sturgis, 15-5, will likely travel to Harrisburg for its SoDak 16 game Saturday while Central, 8-12, will face either Sioux Falls Roosevelt or Rapid City Stevens on the road Saturday.
In the girls game, it took all the Scoopers had to move to 13-7 as Central put up a fight down the stretch.
In order to hold the Cobblers off, they relied on some help from the pine.
"I was pretty impressed with our bench, coming in and giving good, solid minutes when Loralee (Stock) and Olivia (Jolley) were in foul trouble," Sturgis coach Jordan Proefrock said. "I thought Haley Lambert had a really good game for us defensively and offensively she got some huge rebounds, Sarah Janz as well."
The biggest bench contribution came from Kylie Shaw, who went 4-of-8 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points.
"She's in a good rhythm right now and she has a lot of confidence," Proefrock said. "Right now, at this time in the season, having kids contribute other than the ones we know are going to get the points and the rebounds is a big step in the right direction for us."
Stock also contributed 12 points and eight rebounds for the Scoopers, Janz also had eight rebounds.
Sturgis led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime. That lead was 33-28 at the end of the third quarter and Central outscored the Scoopers 11-10 in the fourth.
Central was led by Jordan Heckert with 11 points and Juneau Jones with 10, but overall the Cobblers struggled offensively. They shot just 25.9 percent on 15-of-58 from the field.
"It was a struggle," Central coach Kraig Blomme said. "We didn't get off to a good start, I don't know if we got caught up in the hoopla or what of it being the final home game but it's disappointing that we came out and didn't play well at the beginning of the game."
Addison Young had eight rebounds for the Cobblers.
Central, 9-11, will await its opponent in the SoDak 16 but Bloome said it will likely be Sioux Falls Washington on the road while Sturgis, 13-7, believes it will face Mitchell on the road.