The Sturgis Scoopers led for most of the way and rolled past Belle Fourche 81-45 Tuesday night in boys' basketball action in Sturgis.
The Scoopers led 18-10 at the end of one, but Belle Fourche scored nine straight for a momentary lead. All Sturgis did to respond was close the second quarter on a 24-2 run and never look back.
The Scoopers led 63-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Ryan Garland scored 19 points in the first quarter and 21 in the game to lead all scorers for the Scoopers. Gavin West followed with 15 points and six rebounds, Jay Krull with 11 points and Cedrick Stabber with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Colby Nowowiejski led Belle Fourche, 1-1, with 10 points, while Kelby Olson added nine points.
Sturgis, 2-0, will be at Aberdeen Central on Saturday, while Belle Fourche hosts the annual Stateline Shootout Friday and Saturday against Sundance, Wyoming, Friday and Newcastle, Wyoming, on Saturday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 78, DOUGLAS 16: The Cavaliers scored the game's first 20 points and never looked back for the big win over the Patriots.
St. Thomas More led 50-7 a halftime and 67-7 heading into the fourth quarter.
Ryder Kirsch led STM, 2-0, with 23 points, 21 in the second half. Caden Casey added 11 points, all in the first half, while Ryan Wojcik added 10 points.
KJ Haggins led Douglas with four points.
The Cavaliers hit the road for the first time Friday at Alliance, Neb., while Douglas, 0-2, is at Pierre Friday.
HARDING COUNTY 76, TIOSPAYE TOPA 29: The Ranchers built a 42-17 lead at halftime and run past the Thunderhawks Tuesday night in Buffalo.
Camden Hett paced Harding County with 30 points and 12 rebounds, while Jack Anders chipped in with 20 points, 10 assists and eight steals and Royale Elk Eagle added seven points and six assists.
Harding County, 2-0, is at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., Thursday, while Tiospaye Topa, 1-2, is at Newell Friday.
TIMBER LAKE 78, HERREID/SELBY AREA 61: The Class B No. 5 Panthers had four players score in double figures in the big win over the Wolverines Tuesday night in Timber Lake.
Payden PayPay led the way with 22 points, followed by Tucker Kraft with 20, Jackson Harrison with 12 and Trey Bollinger with 11. Timber Lake led 38-22 at halftime.
Wade Begemen led Herreid/Selby Area with 18 points, followed by Clayton Randall Jr. with 11 and Carter Tisdall with 10.
Timber Lake, 2-0, is at Mobridge-Pollock Thursday, while Herreid/Selby Area, 2-1, is at Faulkton Area.
Girls basketball
BELLE FOURCHE 51, STURGIS 48: The Broncs remained unbeaten and handed the Scoopers their first loss of the season Tuesday night in Sturgis.
In a tight game, the Broncs led 24-23 at halftime and 33-32 heading into the fourth. Sturgis came back and led by as much as seven in the fourth before the Broncs responded. The Scoopers missed a 3-pointer at the end that would have sent the game into overtime.
Rylee Young led Belle Fourche with 14 points and Payson Birkeland added 11.
Loralee Stock led all scorers for the Scoopers with 21 points and Cassidy Jorensen finished with 13 points.
Belle Fourche, 2-0, hosts the annual Stateline Shootout Friday and Saturday, against Sundance, Wyoming, Friday and Newcastle, Wyoming on Saturday, while Sturgis, 2-1, hosts Aberdeen Central on Saturday.
HARDING COUNTY 52, TIOSPAYE TOPA 47: The Ranchers battled back in the second half to defeat the Thunderhawks Tuesday night in Buffalo.
Tiospaye Topa led 24-16 at halftime and 34-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Logan Kautzman had a big game for Harding County with 32 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and six steals. Sydney Peterson added 12 points.
Kobey Iron Wing had 23 point and 16 rebounds for Tiospaye Topa and Alexie Bowker scored 10.
Harding County, 1-1, is at Wall Saturday, while Tiospaye Topa, 0-3, is at Newell Friday.
HERREID/SELBY AREA 54, TIMBER LAKE 35: The Wolverines controlled action most of the way for the win Tuesday night at Timber Lake.
Herreid/Selby Area led at all stops, up 28-15 at halftime.
Madelyn Schumacher paced the Wolverines with 18 points and Rachel Fiedler added 16.
Lorenda Long led Timber Lake with 10 points.
Timber Lake, 1-1, is at Mobridge-Pollock Thursday and Herreid/Selby Area is at Mobridge-Pollock Saturday.
LEMMON 50, DUPREE 39: The Cowgirls outscored the Tigers 18-5 in the fourth period to get the win Tuesday night in Lemmon.
Dupree led 34-32 going into the fourth.
Tally Katus and Tayte Kohn both scored 14 points for Lemmon. Morgan Dauwen grabbed 15 rebounds for the Cowgirls and Katas had 12 boards.
Marlene Woodward and Armani Woods scored 10 each for Dupree.
Lemmon, 1-1, hosts Beach, N.D., Thursday and Dupree, 1-2, hosts McIntosh Friday.