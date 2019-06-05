{{featured_button_text}}
Sturgis Fire

The Sturgis Fire U10 girls' soccer team took first place in the Kelvin Norman Memorial Soccer Tournament May 31-June 2 in Denver. Team members include, back row, left to right: Head coach Julie Treloar, Mya Moyers, Auburn Treloar and  assistant coach Eric Gill. Middle row, from left to right: Vienna Reagan, Hannah Welke, Emilie Reedy and Berkley Gill. Front row, from left to right: Lily Aga, Arianna Burke and Jesalyn Skoglund.

 Submitted photo
