Loralee Stock hit 8-of-10 from the free-throw line in the final minute to lift the Sturgis girls' basketball team to a 68-60 win over Red Cloud Saturday in Pine Ridge.
The game was tied at 57-57 before Red Cloud was called for a technical foul, an intentional foul and two Lady Crusader turnovers that led the 11-3 Sturgis run to close the game.
Red Cloud was up 17-16 at halftime and 44-40 going into the fourth.
Olivia Jolly had 18 points and three rebounds to pace the Scoopers, followed by Stock with 14 points and six rebounds.
Stevi Fallis led Red Cloud with 13 points — all in the first quarter — and Sharissa Haas finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Ally Richards also scored 15 points and Angelina Lebeau added 10 points.
Sturgis, 11-7, hosts Douglas Tuesday and Red Cloud, 11-7, hosts Bennett County Monday.
Boys basketball
STURGIS 72, RED CLOUD 44: The Scoopers outscored the Crusaders 28-8 in the third quarter for the big win Saturday in Pine Ridge.
Red Cloud led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Sturgis took the momentum with a 32-25 halftime lead.
Gavin West led Sturgis with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Cedric Stabber added 12 points and six steals. Ryder Ladner and Ryan Garland both scored 11 points for Sturgis, while Jay Krull finished with 10 points.
Beau Donovan had 15 points and six rebounds and Devon Hacker scored 10 points for Red Cloud.
Sturgis, 13-4, hosts Douglas Tuesday, while Red Cloud, 13-6, hosts Bennett County Monday.
HOT SPRINGS 60, CUSTER 53: The Bison earned a hard-fought win over the Wildcats Saturday night against their Southern Hills rivals in Custer.
Custer led 31-30 at halftime, but the Bison gained a 45-43 edge into the fourth. It was a three-point game until the final minute of play before Hot Springs pulled away.
Matt Norton led the Bison with 24 points, while Alex Bilbruck scored 11 points.
Jace Kelley led Custer with 23 points, while Isaac Powers scored nine points and Brody Martinez eight points.
Hot Springs, 15-3, hosts Spearfish Tuesday, while Custer, 9-10, is at Hill City Tuesday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 94, HILL CITY 52: The Cavaliers put together their best offensive night of the season with the big win over the Rangers Saturday night in Hill City.
St. Thomas More led 28-15 at the end of the first period and 74-45 going into the fourth.
Caden Casey led STM with 28 points, followed by Ryder Kirsch with 23 points and Ryan Wojcik with 11 points.
Taylor Edwards paced the Rangers with 20 points and Noah Krull added 15 points.
STM, 15-2, hosts Belle Fourche Tuesday and Hill City, 7-12, hosts Custer Tuesday.
OELRICHS 81, EDGEMONT 61: The Tigers hit 10 3-pointers and ran past the Moguls Saturday night in Edgemont.
Oelrichs led 61-48 going into the fourth period.
Nick Tobacco led the Tigers with 20 points, followed by Lewis Wilson with 16 points, Toby Swallow with 12 and Benny Benson with 10.
Caleb Simons led the Moguls with 22 points and three steals, while Ryan Simons scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Kaleb Darrow added 15 points and five assists.
Oelrichs closes the regular season at 11-9, while Edgemont fell to 9-10.
Boys hockey
RUSHMORE THUNDER 4, MITCHELL 2: The Rushmore Thunder boys' varsity earned the road win Saturday in Mitchell in South Dakota Amateur Hockey league play.
The Thunder were lead by Alec Humke with two goals and Ryan Nolan and Carson Kulmaa with one goal each. Thunder assists came from Ethan Ellender, Kael Delzer (2), Blake Devries, Ethan Ellender, Evaneau Rasby and Kulmala.
Goaltender John Young saved 26 of 28 shots on goal.
The Thunder return to action today at 1 p.m. against the Marlins.